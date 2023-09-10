Who won the Colorado vs Nebraska game last night? Week 2, 2023 season

Last night (Saturday), the Nebraska Cornhuskers traveled to Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, to take on the 22nd-ranked Colorado Buffaloes.

So, how did it go, and were the Buffaloes able to live up to the hype, or did the Cornhuskers silence America's new favorite team?

Who won the Nebraska vs Colorado game?

Colorado Buffaloes beat Nebraska Cornhuskers by 22 points

The Colorado Buffaloes had a different approach, as the game remained scoreless until 4:20 remaining in the second half. However, the offense ended up playing an explosive brand of football and dominating to secure a 36-14 win.

The win in Week 2 has had the Buffaloes surpass their win total from last year already. Meanwhile, Nebraska falls to 0-2 and has a lot of questions that need to get answered.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Top Performers

Offensive

While not being able to depend on junior quarterback Jeff Sims as he struggled, the Cornhuskers relied on the running game.

They ran 41 times for 222 yards, while sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr led the way with 17 attempts for 74 yards (4.4 yards per carry) but also lost a fumble. Senior wide receiver Billy Kemp IV had a good game, too, as he led Nebraska with five receptions for 57 yards (11.4 yards per catch).

Defensive

The defense was able to apply a lot of pressure, as they recorded eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Junior linebacker Nick Henrich and freshman defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt finished with a pair of sacks apiece. Freshman defensive lineman Sua Lefotu recovered a fumble for the Cornhuskers.

Colorado Buffaloes Top Performers

Offensive

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to have a solid season, as he ended with 31-of-42 for 393 yards with a pair of touchdowns while also rushing one in.

Senior wide receiver Xavier Weaver had an amazing game as Sanders' top target, recording 10 catches for 170 yards (17 yards per reception) with a receiving touchdown.

Defensive

The defense really stepped up, recording four turnovers (three fumble recoveries, one interception).

They also restricted Nebraska to just 4-of-13 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down attempts. Senior linebacker Jordan Domineck had an outstanding outing, too, as he had a fumble recovery and a pair of tackles for loss.

