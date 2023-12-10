Who won the Heisman Trophy 2023? Full voting results, finalist stats, list of past winners

Saturday night saw the decision of the Heisman Trophy winner as Marvin Harrison Jr, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr were named the finalists earlier in the week. There is an argument for all four finalists for the award, but only one of them would be able to walk away with the highest individual award in college football.
All four players had unbelievable seasons, but only one can be immortalized for history to look back upon. Let's look at everything you need to know about the Heisman Trophy and the history that one of these finalists will join.
Who won the Heisman Trophy 2023?
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy by a wide margin. He is the first LSU player since Joe Burrow to win the award and the third LSU player overall.
The voting saw Daniels followed by Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr. But how does the voting actually work?
Heisman Trophy voting results
The Heisman Trophy voting is interesting as there are different factors than typical awards. The United States is divided into six sections (Far West, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and Southwest). Each section is given 145 media votes, totaling 870 across the country.
That is not all, as each of the 57 living former Heisman winners also receive a vote. Beginning in 1999, the fans were allowed to vote as they would get a single vote, which brings the total up to 928. Regarding the points, a first-place vote is worth three points, second-place votes are worth two points, and a third-place vote is a single point.
Deloitte did a great job of breaking down the voting for the public and below is a chart of the top 10 vote-getters and the total points each player received.
They also broke down the voting by the region for the four finalists and that is in the chart below.
Heisman Trophy finalists' stats
Jayden Daniels, LSU
- Completion percentage: 72.2
- Passing Yards: 3,812
- Passing Touchdowns: 40
- Interceptions: 4
- Rushing Attempts: 135
- Rushing Yards: 1,134
- Yards Per Carry: 8.4
- Rushing Touchdowns: 10
Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Completion percentage: 65.9
- Passing Yards: 4,218
- Passing Touchdowns: 33
- Interceptions: 9
- Rushing Attempts: 29
- Rushing Yards: -18
- Yards Per Carry: -0.6
- Rushing Touchdowns: 3
Bo Nix, Oregon
- Completion percentage: 77.2
- Passing Yards: 4,145
- Passing Touchdowns: 40
- Interceptions: 3
- Rushing Attempts: 53
- Rushing Yards: 228
- Yards Per Carry: 4.3
- Rushing Touchdowns: 6
Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State
- Receptions: 67
- Receiving Yards: 1,211
- Receiving Touchdowns: 14
- Yards Per Reception: 18.1
Previous Heisman Trophy Winners
Below is a list of every single Heisman Trophy winner after Jayden Daniels secured the award on Saturday night. The award was created in 1935 and there has been a winner every year since to highlight the best player in all of Division I college football.