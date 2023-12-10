Who won the Heisman Trophy 2023? Full voting results, finalist stats, list of past winners

Saturday night saw the decision of the Heisman Trophy winner as Marvin Harrison Jr, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr were named the finalists earlier in the week. There is an argument for all four finalists for the award, but only one of them would be able to walk away with the highest individual award in college football.

All four players had unbelievable seasons, but only one can be immortalized for history to look back upon. Let's look at everything you need to know about the Heisman Trophy and the history that one of these finalists will join.

Who won the Heisman Trophy 2023?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy by a wide margin. He is the first LSU player since Joe Burrow to win the award and the third LSU player overall.

The voting saw Daniels followed by Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr. But how does the voting actually work?

Heisman Trophy voting results

The Heisman Trophy voting is interesting as there are different factors than typical awards. The United States is divided into six sections (Far West, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and Southwest). Each section is given 145 media votes, totaling 870 across the country.

That is not all, as each of the 57 living former Heisman winners also receive a vote. Beginning in 1999, the fans were allowed to vote as they would get a single vote, which brings the total up to 928. Regarding the points, a first-place vote is worth three points, second-place votes are worth two points, and a third-place vote is a single point.

Deloitte did a great job of breaking down the voting for the public and below is a chart of the top 10 vote-getters and the total points each player received.

Name School 1st Place Vote 2nd Place Vote 3rd Place Vote Total Points Jayden Daniels LSU 503 217 86 2,029 Michael Penix Jr Washington 292 341 143 1,701 Bo Nix Oregon 51 205 322 885 Marvin Harrison Jr Ohio State 20 78 136 352 Jordan Travis Florida State 8 19 23 85 Jalen Milroe Alabama 4 8 45 73 Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State 1 2 24 31 Cody Schrader Missouri 1 2 22 29 Blake Corum Michigan 3 2 15 28 J.J. McCarthy Michigan 1 7 4 21

They also broke down the voting by the region for the four finalists and that is in the chart below.

Name Northeast Points Mid-Atlantic Points South Points Southwest Points Midwest Points Far West Points Jayden Daniels 334 318 433 379 286 279 Michael Penix Jr 272 272 251 292 287 327 Bo Nix 142 121 148 145 129 200 Marvin Harrison Jr 54 88 25 40 106 39

Heisman Trophy finalists' stats

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Completion percentage: 72.2

Passing Yards: 3,812

Passing Touchdowns: 40

Interceptions: 4

Rushing Attempts: 135

Rushing Yards: 1,134

Yards Per Carry: 8.4

Rushing Touchdowns: 10

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Completion percentage: 65.9

Passing Yards: 4,218

Passing Touchdowns: 33

Interceptions: 9

Rushing Attempts: 29

Rushing Yards: -18

Yards Per Carry: -0.6

Rushing Touchdowns: 3

Bo Nix, Oregon

Completion percentage: 77.2

Passing Yards: 4,145

Passing Touchdowns: 40

Interceptions: 3

Rushing Attempts: 53

Rushing Yards: 228

Yards Per Carry: 4.3

Rushing Touchdowns: 6

Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

Receptions: 67

Receiving Yards: 1,211

Receiving Touchdowns: 14

Yards Per Reception: 18.1

Previous Heisman Trophy Winners

Below is a list of every single Heisman Trophy winner after Jayden Daniels secured the award on Saturday night. The award was created in 1935 and there has been a winner every year since to highlight the best player in all of Division I college football.

Year Winner School 1935 Jay Berwanger Chicago 1936 Larry Kelley Yale 1937 Clinton Frank Yale 1938 Davey O'Brien TCU 1939 Nile Kinnick Iowa 1940 Tom Harmon Michigan 1941 Bruce Smith Minnesota 1942 Frank Sinkwich Georgia 1943 Angelo Bertelli Notre Dame 1944 Les Horvath Ohio State 1945 Felix "Doc" Blanchard Army 1946 Glenn Davis Army 1947 Jordan Lujack Notre Dame 1948 Doak Walker SMU 1949 Leon Hart Notre Dame 1950 Vic Janowicz Ohio State 1951 Dick Kazmaier Princeton 1952 Billy Vessels Oklahoma 1953 John Lattner Notre Dame 1954 Alan Ameche Wisconsin 1955 Howard Cassady Ohio State 1956 Paul Hornung Notre Dame 1957 John David Crow Texas A&M 1958 Pete Dawkins Army 1959 Billy Cannon LSU 1960 Joe Bellino Navy 1961 Ernie Davis Syracuse 1962 Terry Baker Oregon State 1963 Roger Staubach Navy 1964 John Huarte Notre Dame 1965 Mike Garrett USC 1966 Steve Spurrier Florida 1967 Gary Beban UCLA 1968 O.J. Simpson USC 1969 Steve Owens Oklahoma 1970 Jim Plunkett Stanford 1971 Pat Sullivan Auburn 1972 Johnny Rodgers Nebraska 1973 John Cappelletti Penn State 1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State 1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State 1976 Tony Dorsett Pittsburgh 1977 Earl Campbell Texas 1978 Billy Sims Oklahoma 1979 Charles White USC 1980 George Rogers South Carolina 1981 Marcus Allen USC 1982 Herschel Walker Georgia 1983 Mike Rozier Nebraska 1984 Doug Flutie Boston College 1985 Bo Jackson Auburn 1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami 1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame 1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma State 1989 Andre Ware Houston 1990 Ty Detmer BYU 1991 Desmond Howard Michigan 1992 Gino Torretta Miami 1993 Charlie Ward Florida State 1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado 1995 Eddie George Ohio State 1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida 1997 Charles Woodson Michigan 1998 Ricky Williams Texas 1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin 2000 Chris Weinke Florida State 2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska 2002 Carson Palmer USC 2003 Jason White Oklahoma 2004 Matt Leinart USC 2005 Reggie Bush (Vacated) USC 2006 Troy Smith Ohio State 2007 Tim Tebow Florida 2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma 2009 Mark Ingram Alabama 2010 Cam Newton Auburn 2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor 2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M 2013 Jameis Winston Florida State 2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon 2015 Derrick Henry Alabama 2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville 2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma 2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma 2019 Joe Burrow LSU 2020 Devonta Smith Alabama 2021 Bryce Young Alabama 2022 Caleb Williams USC 2023 Jayden Daniels LSU