Who won the Heisman Trophy 2023? Full voting results, finalist stats, list of past winners

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Dec 10, 2023 10:53 IST
Saturday night saw the decision of the Heisman Trophy winner as Marvin Harrison Jr, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr were named the finalists earlier in the week. There is an argument for all four finalists for the award, but only one of them would be able to walk away with the highest individual award in college football.

All four players had unbelievable seasons, but only one can be immortalized for history to look back upon. Let's look at everything you need to know about the Heisman Trophy and the history that one of these finalists will join.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy by a wide margin. He is the first LSU player since Joe Burrow to win the award and the third LSU player overall.

The voting saw Daniels followed by Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr. But how does the voting actually work?

Heisman Trophy voting results

The Heisman Trophy voting is interesting as there are different factors than typical awards. The United States is divided into six sections (Far West, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and Southwest). Each section is given 145 media votes, totaling 870 across the country.

That is not all, as each of the 57 living former Heisman winners also receive a vote. Beginning in 1999, the fans were allowed to vote as they would get a single vote, which brings the total up to 928. Regarding the points, a first-place vote is worth three points, second-place votes are worth two points, and a third-place vote is a single point.

Deloitte did a great job of breaking down the voting for the public and below is a chart of the top 10 vote-getters and the total points each player received.

NameSchool1st Place Vote2nd Place Vote3rd Place VoteTotal Points
Jayden DanielsLSU503217862,029
Michael Penix JrWashington2923411431,701
Bo NixOregon51205322885
Marvin Harrison JrOhio State2078136352
Jordan TravisFlorida State8192385
Jalen MilroeAlabama484573
Ollie Gordon IIOklahoma State122431
Cody SchraderMissouri1 22229
Blake CorumMichigan3 21528
J.J. McCarthyMichigan1 7421

They also broke down the voting by the region for the four finalists and that is in the chart below.

NameNortheast PointsMid-Atlantic PointsSouth PointsSouthwest PointsMidwest PointsFar West Points
Jayden Daniels334318433379286279
Michael Penix Jr272272251292287327
Bo Nix142121148145129200
Marvin Harrison Jr5488254010639

Heisman Trophy finalists' stats

Jayden Daniels, LSU

  • Completion percentage: 72.2
  • Passing Yards: 3,812
  • Passing Touchdowns: 40
  • Interceptions: 4
  • Rushing Attempts: 135
  • Rushing Yards: 1,134
  • Yards Per Carry: 8.4
  • Rushing Touchdowns: 10

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

  • Completion percentage: 65.9
  • Passing Yards: 4,218
  • Passing Touchdowns: 33
  • Interceptions: 9
  • Rushing Attempts: 29
  • Rushing Yards: -18
  • Yards Per Carry: -0.6
  • Rushing Touchdowns: 3

Bo Nix, Oregon

  • Completion percentage: 77.2
  • Passing Yards: 4,145
  • Passing Touchdowns: 40
  • Interceptions: 3
  • Rushing Attempts: 53
  • Rushing Yards: 228
  • Yards Per Carry: 4.3
  • Rushing Touchdowns: 6

Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

  • Receptions: 67
  • Receiving Yards: 1,211
  • Receiving Touchdowns: 14
  • Yards Per Reception: 18.1

Previous Heisman Trophy Winners

Below is a list of every single Heisman Trophy winner after Jayden Daniels secured the award on Saturday night. The award was created in 1935 and there has been a winner every year since to highlight the best player in all of Division I college football.

YearWinnerSchool
1935Jay BerwangerChicago
1936Larry KelleyYale
1937Clinton FrankYale
1938Davey O'BrienTCU
1939Nile KinnickIowa
1940Tom HarmonMichigan
1941Bruce SmithMinnesota
1942Frank SinkwichGeorgia
1943Angelo Bertelli Notre Dame
1944Les HorvathOhio State
1945Felix "Doc" BlanchardArmy
1946Glenn DavisArmy
1947Jordan LujackNotre Dame
1948Doak WalkerSMU
1949Leon HartNotre Dame
1950Vic JanowiczOhio State
1951Dick KazmaierPrinceton
1952Billy VesselsOklahoma
1953John LattnerNotre Dame
1954Alan AmecheWisconsin
1955Howard CassadyOhio State
1956Paul HornungNotre Dame
1957John David CrowTexas A&M
1958Pete DawkinsArmy
1959Billy CannonLSU
1960Joe BellinoNavy
1961Ernie DavisSyracuse
1962Terry BakerOregon State
1963Roger StaubachNavy
1964John HuarteNotre Dame
1965Mike GarrettUSC
1966Steve SpurrierFlorida
1967Gary BebanUCLA
1968O.J. SimpsonUSC
1969Steve OwensOklahoma
1970Jim PlunkettStanford
1971Pat SullivanAuburn
1972Johnny RodgersNebraska
1973John CappellettiPenn State
1974Archie GriffinOhio State
1975Archie GriffinOhio State
1976Tony DorsettPittsburgh
1977Earl CampbellTexas
1978Billy SimsOklahoma
1979Charles WhiteUSC
1980George RogersSouth Carolina
1981Marcus AllenUSC
1982Herschel WalkerGeorgia
1983Mike RozierNebraska
1984Doug FlutieBoston College
1985Bo JacksonAuburn
1986Vinny TestaverdeMiami
1987Tim BrownNotre Dame
1988Barry SandersOklahoma State
1989Andre WareHouston
1990Ty DetmerBYU
1991Desmond HowardMichigan
1992Gino TorrettaMiami
1993Charlie WardFlorida State
1994Rashaan SalaamColorado
1995Eddie GeorgeOhio State
1996Danny WuerffelFlorida
1997Charles WoodsonMichigan
1998Ricky WilliamsTexas
1999Ron DayneWisconsin
2000Chris WeinkeFlorida State
2001Eric CrouchNebraska
2002Carson PalmerUSC
2003Jason WhiteOklahoma
2004Matt LeinartUSC
2005Reggie Bush (Vacated)USC
2006Troy SmithOhio State
2007Tim TebowFlorida
2008Sam BradfordOklahoma
2009Mark IngramAlabama
2010Cam NewtonAuburn
2011Robert Griffin IIIBaylor
2012Johnny ManzielTexas A&M
2013Jameis WinstonFlorida State
2014Marcus MariotaOregon
2015Derrick HenryAlabama
2016Lamar JacksonLouisville
2017Baker MayfieldOklahoma
2018Kyler MurrayOklahoma
2019Joe BurrowLSU
2020Devonta SmithAlabama
2021Bryce YoungAlabama
2022Caleb WilliamsUSC
2023Jayden DanielsLSU

Edited by Ankush Singh
