Who won the Oregon State vs. Colorado game last night? Week 10, 2023 Season

The Colorado Buffaloes have been trying to keep their hopes for a bowl game alive as they need to win games still. However, they struggled early in the game specifically and their late fourth quarter rally was not able to change the outcome.

Oregon State Beavers were able to come out with a massive win to improve to 7-2 on the season and continue their chance to crack into the top 10 in college football.

This game was interesting but the Buffaloes were able to show some late life to prove they are not going to roll over. The game ended with a 26-19 Beavers road win.

Who won the Oregon State vs. Colorado game last night?

Oregon State beat the Colorado Buffaloes by 7 points

The Oregon State Beavers were able to control the game throughout as they were able to enter halftime with a 14-3 lead. The Colorado Buffaloes changed playcallers heading into this game but the offense looked extremely stagnant for a majority of the game.

Colorado scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make this a closer game but the Buffaloes offensive line did not protect Shedeur Sanders and he looked like a boxer that was constantly trying to recover against an elite striker. The Buffs offense recorded just 78 yards in their first 10 drives before scoring touchdowns in the last two drives.

Oregon State Key Players

The Oregon State Beavers did not force too many passes as junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was not asked to do too much. He finished the game going 12-of-24 for 223 yards with one touchdown pass. Additionally, he ran for 16 yards in 11 tries and found the end zone with his legs. A huge reason for the success was the rushing attack for the program.

Sophomore running back Damien Martinez had a huge game as he had 21 rushing attempts for 115 yards (5.5 yards per carry). Running back Aidan Chiles was also able to run the football into the end zone.

Colorado Buffaloes Key Players

Under new offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur things did not look great for the Buffs. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders went 24-of-39 for 245 yards with a pair of passing touchdowns. However, he had two fumbles and lost one. The connection with sophomore wide receiver Travis Hunter was evident as he had eight receptions for 98 yards (12.3 yards per catch) with a touchdown catch.

Sophomore cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove also was able to make an effective play as he returned a two-point attempt and recovered a scoop and score. The rushing game was not alive as the team ran 19 times for -7 yards.