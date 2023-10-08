Who won the Texas A&M vs Alabama game last night? Week 6, 2023 Season

The 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies squared off earlier today in a SEC matchup. This game was a lot closer than many people anticipated as the Crimson Tide continue to try to make a case for themselves being in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama has controlled the head-to-head matchups against Texas A&M as they held a 12-3 all-time record heading into this Week 6 matchup.

Let's dive deeper into the game and analyze who were some of the most impactful players on field.

Who won the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game?

Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Texas A&M Aggies by Six Points

The Alabama Crimson Tide were able to pick up a 26-20 road win over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies held a 17-10 lead going into halftime but 16 unanswered points with a pair of touchdowns and a safety helped gave them the win.

Alabama Crimson Tide Top Performers

Quarterback Jalen Milroe had a big game to capture the victory. He finished the game going 21-of-33 passing for 321 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton had a massive game throughout as he finished with nine catches for 197 yards (21.9 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown receptions.

On the defensive side of things, Caleb Downs recorded an interception for the game. Justin Eboigbe finished with 1.5 sacks throughout the game as well to help the team finish with five on the day.

Texas A&M Aggies Top Performers

Quarterback Max Johnson led the Aggies in this game as he went 14-of-25 passing for 239 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

Running back Le'Veon Moss ran for a touchdown as well as he had 16 rushing attempts for 49 yards (3.1 yards per carry) as well as an 11-yard reception during the game.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith led the team in receiving as he had four receptions for 88 yards (22 yards per catch).

Jake Johnson was the only member of Texas A&M with a touchdown reception as he had four receptions for 45 yards (11.3 yards per catch).

Bryce Anderson was able to catch an interception as well. However, their defense was not able to do enough to pick up the victory.

Edgerrin Cooper finished with a game-high three sacks but their six total sacks as a program was not enough to secure the victory for the Aggies.