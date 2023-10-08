Who won the Texas vs Oklahoma game today? Week 6, 2023 Season

The Red River Rivalry between the third-ranked Texas Longhorns and the 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners was a back-and-forth matchup. This game had a lot of offense and went down to the wire to decide a winner. The 119th meeting between these teams and was definitely one of the most memorable games they have played against one another.

There were three turnovers in the game and each side recorded over 480 total yards throughout the game.

Let's take a deeper dive into the game and discuss the major players that played a major factor into the result.

Who won the Texas vs. Oklahoma game today?

Oklahoma Beat Texas by Four Points

The Oklahoma Sooners were able to pull off the upset as they won by a final score of 34-30. The Sooners were able to drive the length of the field with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter and cap it off with a three-yard touchdown reception by Nic Anderson to seal the deal.

This game moves Oklahoma to 6-0 on the year while Texas is handed their first loss of the 2023 season. Oklahoma has had the upper hand lately, winning six of the previous seven games.

Texas Longhorns top performer

Quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled to begin the game with two interceptions in his first six pass attempts. However, he finished 31-of-37 for 346 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Running back Jonathan Brooks also had a very good game as he had 22 rushing attempts for 129 yards (5.9 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

Jordan Whittington was the top receiver for the Longhorns as he finished with 10 catches for 115 yards. Gunnar Helm was the only player for Texas to record a receiving touchdown.

Oklahoma Sooners top performer

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a monster game today as he finished 23-of-38 for 285 yards with a touchdown pass. However, what he was able to on the ground was something special as he ran 14 times for a career-high 113 yards (8.1 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown.

Running back Tawee Walker also had a huge game as he ran 15 times for 46 yards (3.1 yards per carry) for 46 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns while also adding two catches for 14 yards.

Similarly, Wide receiver Jalil Farooq had five catches for 130 yards while no other Sooner finished with more than 55 receiving yards.