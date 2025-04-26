"Whoever wins this getting drafted first”: Shilo Sanders cracks up brother Shedeur with hilarious contest in newly built backyard tennis court

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Once projected as a top-five pick, Sanders had one of the most surprising draft slides in recent memory, slipping entirely out of Day 1.
While it was a disappointing night, Sanders and his family remain in good spirits. His brother, Shilo Sanders, who is also waiting to see where he’ll land in the draft, has been trying to keep him upbeat.
Ahead of the second day of the 2025 NFL draft, the brothers played a lighthearted game of tennis in their father Deion Sanders’ backyard in Colorado. Before the match began, Shilo had a playful message for Shedeur.
"Whoever wins this getting drafted first," he said.
Shilo then served the ball, and Shedeur was unable to return it. Laughing, he ran forward and jumped over the tennis net. The cameraperson also broke into laughter as the moment unfolded.
Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' NFL fates hang on Days 2 and 3 of draft
Shedeur Sanders is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the draft Friday. Despite his fall, he remains one of the highest-rated prospects still available. While it was a surprise to see him drop out of the first round, it would be a major shock if he’s not selected in the second or third.
Only two quarterbacks — Miami’s Cam Ward and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart — were drafted on Day 1. That leaves multiple teams likely still in the market for quarterback talent. While it’s clear no team viewed Sanders as a first-round franchise QB, that doesn’t mean he’s not valued as a developmental prospect.
Teams seeking QB depth or a long-term project could target Sanders in Rounds 2 or 3. The Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns are among those that could be interested.
As for Shilo Sanders, he’ll likely have to wait longer to hear his name called, as he’s projected to be a late-round selection.
