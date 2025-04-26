  • home icon
  "Whoever wins this getting drafted first": Shilo Sanders cracks up brother Shedeur with hilarious contest in newly built backyard tennis court

"Whoever wins this getting drafted first”: Shilo Sanders cracks up brother Shedeur with hilarious contest in newly built backyard tennis court

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 26, 2025 00:44 GMT
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Once projected as a top-five pick, Sanders had one of the most surprising draft slides in recent memory, slipping entirely out of Day 1.

While it was a disappointing night, Sanders and his family remain in good spirits. His brother, Shilo Sanders, who is also waiting to see where he’ll land in the draft, has been trying to keep him upbeat.

Ahead of the second day of the 2025 NFL draft, the brothers played a lighthearted game of tennis in their father Deion Sanders’ backyard in Colorado. Before the match began, Shilo had a playful message for Shedeur.

"Whoever wins this getting drafted first," he said.
Shilo then served the ball, and Shedeur was unable to return it. Laughing, he ran forward and jumped over the tennis net. The cameraperson also broke into laughter as the moment unfolded.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' NFL fates hang on Days 2 and 3 of draft

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the draft Friday. Despite his fall, he remains one of the highest-rated prospects still available. While it was a surprise to see him drop out of the first round, it would be a major shock if he’s not selected in the second or third.

Only two quarterbacks — Miami’s Cam Ward and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart — were drafted on Day 1. That leaves multiple teams likely still in the market for quarterback talent. While it’s clear no team viewed Sanders as a first-round franchise QB, that doesn’t mean he’s not valued as a developmental prospect.

Teams seeking QB depth or a long-term project could target Sanders in Rounds 2 or 3. The Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns are among those that could be interested.

As for Shilo Sanders, he’ll likely have to wait longer to hear his name called, as he’s projected to be a late-round selection.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
