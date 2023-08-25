Why doesn't Alabama play Georgia every year? Exploring the missing matchup between two CFB giants

Alabama and Georgia have been two powerhouses in college football and the Southeastern Conference for the last few years.

Although both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs play in the SEC, they're in different divisions and don't play each other during the season, which many college football fans are disappointed about.

If Alabama and Georgia play during the regular season, it would easily be the most highly anticipated college football game and probably the most-watched game of the season, too.

From 1895 to 1965, the two schools played each other 51 times, but since then, the schools have only met 15 times during the regular season. Part of the reason why they have rarely played, is due to the fact that for a while, SEC teams only played six conference games. Moreover, Alabama was also going to play Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Moreover, the SEC lets the schools create their own schedules, and both Alabama and Georgia have their own rivalries that focus on playing every year. However, despite not meeting in the regular season, there's always a good chance that the two schools could meet in the SEC Championship game.

Nevertheless, there's no real reason for the two schools to not schedule games other than the fact that both prioritize their other SEC rivalries.

Alabama looking to bounce back

The Alabama Crimson Tide missed the college football playoffs as they went 11-2 and 6-2 in the SEC losing to Tennessee and LSU.

The Crimson Tide started the season going 6-0 before losing to Tennessee. They then beat Mississippi State before losing to LSU, slipping out of reckoning for the SEC title.

Entering the 2023 season, Alabama and Nick Saban have yet to announce the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. The quarterback battle likely continues into the season as Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

The Crimson Tide opens its 2023 season at home on Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee.

Georgia looking for a three-peat

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back National Championships but enter 2023 with a new starting quarterback.

The Bulldogs announced that Carson Beck will be the starting quarterback. Despite losing Stetson Bennett and many key defensive players, the Bulldogs remain the favorite to win the National Title.

Georgia open their season at home against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2.

