"Why is anyone at Canes at 10:30 on a Wednesday?": CFB world reacts to Jack Sawyer delivering food at a drive-thru

Defensive end Jack Sawyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship on Monday, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23. The win helped redeem the Buckeyes in the eyes of fans after losing 13-10 to Michigan in the regular-season finale.

As part of the celebrations, many players have been participating in various events in the community. On Wednesday morning, Jack Sawyer participated in an event where he served people at a drive-thru at Raising Cane's.

It was a cool thing to see for fans and an amusing event on Wednesday morning. However, some fans pointed out that 10:30 in the morning is an odd time for people to be ordering fried chicken.

"Cool stuff but why is anyone at Canes at 10:30 on a Wednesday?," one fan wrote.

"Who is getting cane’s for breakfast is what I’m wondering," one fan commented.

"Nothing like a Caniac combo at 10 a.m.," one fan added.

Other fans joked about the event, saying they were happy he found his new career.

"Glad to see Captain Jack was able to find employment now that football is done! I remember his freshman season at OSU in 2017, time flies. His blue collar work ethic and white complexion made him a top target for all of the fast food chains. Cane's got a good one!," one fan wrote.

"We are at the point where he is doing side quests post main quest (Natty) while we wait for the DLC (NFL). Fun times," one fan commented.

"And the haters will try and tell you these payers were paid millions. Bro has been done with football for 2 days and already had to go get a job," one fan added.

Jack Sawyer played a pivotal role in Ohio State Buckeyes' National Championship win

Jack Sawyer might not get the same attention that quarterback Will Howard or wide receiver Jeremiah Smith gets, but he played a big role in the championship win. In the playoffs, Sawyer had 13 tackles, including five solo efforts.

However, his biggest impact came in the semifinals against Texas. With the Buckeyes up by seven points, the Longhorns were moving down the field to try to tie the game. On a play, Sawyer forced a fumble against quarterback Quinn Ewers and ran the ball 83 yards down the field to extend Ohio State's lead to 28-14 with two minutes left.

