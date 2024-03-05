Why did Arch Manning opt out of EA Sports College Football 25? Exploring potential reasons behind Texas QB's decision

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will not be in EA Sports College Football 25. With the return of the college football video game, the players had the chance to opt into the game or decide to opt out. It was expected that most players would opt into the game, but Longhorns quarterback Manning decided to not be part of the game.

According to CFB reporter Anwar Richardson, Arch Manning decided to opt out as he wanted to focus on football.

"Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field."

It's uncertain how being in a video game would impact Arch Manning on the football field, or how it would be a distraction. But the Longhorns quarterback is the first notable player to opt out of the video game.

Just recently, NCAA College Football 25 revealed over 10,000 players have decided to opt into the game. Daryl Holt, senior vice president and group general manager for EA Sports' Tiburon Studios and American football division, said in a statement to ESPN:

"The response to the athlete opt-in opportunity for EA Sports College Football 25 has been phenomenal.

"In the little over one week, over 10,000 athletes across the FBS have opted-in to the offer with more saying 'yes' every hour. We're excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer."

Arch Manning went 2-for-5 for 30 yards in his redshirt freshman season at Texas. He will be the backup to Quinn Ewers this season.

What do players get for being in NCAA College Football 25?

To help entice players to opt into the video game, EA Sports was giving players money in an NIL deal.

Each player who opts in to have their name, image and likeness used will receive $600 and a copy of the game, valued at around $70. With over 10,0000 people opting in, EA Sports has reached 87% of its goal for the game, which will feature teams with 85-man rosters.

