Why did Bill Belichick go to UNC? A look at 7X Super Bowl champ’s decision to join CFB

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick made a massive move last month. He returned to coaching after a season out. But, instead of working with another NFL team, Belichick has decided to turn to college football.

Belichick is now the North Carolina Tar Heels' coach, replacing legendary college coach Mack Brown after he was fired.

But why did Belichick decide to head to Chapel Hill?

Why did Bill Belichick go to UNC?

Belichick explained his decision to become the new coach of North Carolina during his introductory press conference.

"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," he said. "I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college, and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

Despite being heavily associated with the NFL, specifically the New England Patriots (where Belichick won seven Super Bowls), his family, most notably his father, is more associated with the college game

Bill's father, Steve Belichick, was a long-time coach in college football. He was the head coach of Hiram College for three seasons after the Second World War.

After his stint at Hiram, Steve joined the backfield staff at Vanderbilt and then North Carolina. The fact that his father was involved with the team was likely a factor in why Bill chose to become the new coach of the Tar Heels.

But, Steve's time with the Commodores and Tar Heels did not last long, as he moved on to be involved with the Navy program in 1956. He stayed with the Midshipmen for over 30 years.

North Carolina GM on Bill Belichick rumors

However, despite being announced as the new coach, there are rumors that Bill Belichick has not signed his contract for the role yet. This would technically make him eligible to find an NFL coaching job, with teams likely to be interested in the seven-time Super Bowl champion if they knew he was available.

But, North Carolina's general manager dispelled the rumors during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"He's not going anywhere. ... Coach Belichick is where he wants to be. ... He's in Washington D.C., in spite of all the stories trying to say that he's not working, his contract, and all that. He's on the road recruiting. He'll be in Baltimore tomorrow. We're trying to get some players to become Tar Heels," he said.

Belichick will coach his first season in 2025. He will hope to put North Carolina, a school known for more basketball than football, onto the football map, and potentially make a run for the ACC Championship.

