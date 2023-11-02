Why did Bill McGillis resign? All about USD AD's departure amid hazing scandal

The University of San Diego isn't having a good season in the Pioneer League this year, and another big change in the program has compounded its problems. The Toreros athletic director, Bill McGillis, resigned from his post Wednesday.

The Toreros have enough problems as it is with an underwhelming season and a big hazing scandal that rocked the program in recent times. Now, they will have to look for another AD after seven years under McGillis. So, did the hazing allegations play a part in McGillis' decision to leave the program?

Here is what we know about why Bill McGillis resigned from the role.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why did Bill McGillis resign?

According to a statement issued by the University of San Diego, Bill McGillis has decided to resign from his post. While many are linking the resignation to the hazing scandal that has engulfed the school's football program recently, USD maintains that McGillis' decision has come because he wants to 'pursue another professional opportunity.'

"My wife, Margie, and I decided that now is the right time to step away, hit reset and embark on exciting new opportunities that are ahead. I have treasured my seven years at the University of San Diego," McGillis said in a statement. USD is a special place with a community of amazing students, faculty, staff and alumni.

"I will be forever grateful to President Harris, our Board of Trustees, university colleagues, our outstanding Athletics administrative team and an incredible group of head and assistant coaches for the opportunity to serve together in supporting our 400+ scholar-athletes."

The Toreros have been battling the hazing scandal since August, but it came into focus when a former quarterback filed a lawsuit in the San Diego Superior Court in October.

More about the hazing scandal

Former USD QB A.J. Perez alleged hazing by upperclassmen football players and that too of a sexual nature. He filed a civil lawsuit in the superior court last month, naming USD and 50 unnamed people. The quarterback, who came into the program just in August for his first practice, alleged that coach Brandon Moore knew about the incidents, which Moore denies.

Perez spent his freshman year with Utah Tech University and transferred to the Toreros in the summer. According to his attorney, he had no choice but to file the lawsuit after his abrupt departure from the team, which, according to Perez, happened due to the hazing rituals.

Now, with Bill McGillis going out, the scandal is once again right into the limelight. So where is McGillis going next, and what will be the outcome of the lawsuit? Time will tell.