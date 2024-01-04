The Colorado Buffaloes suspended defensive lineman Bishop Thomas.

Thomas was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules before the end of the 2023 football season. The school never made this official; however, the reason was revealed in Deion Sanders' Amazon Prime docuseries 'Coach Prime.'

In the final episode, a credit says Thomas was suspended for violating team rules. It also said that his status for next season was "still being evaluated" by Deion Sanders and his staff.

It's uncertain what Thomas did or what team rule he violated, but it was enough for him to be suspended from the team. Neither he nor Sanders has commented publicly on the matter.

Thomas played in five games this season for Colorado, his last being on Oct. 7, so the suspension happened after that.

This season, Thomas recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery. He transferred to the Buffaloes after one season at Florida State, where he recorded one tackle in 2022.

Thomas was a former four-star from Florida State's 2022 recruiting class.

Deion Sanders opens up on Colorado Buffaloes' season

Deion Sanders enters second season as the Buffaloes head coach

Deion Sanders was the talk of college football to begin 2023 as he became the Colorado Buffaloes head coach and got them off to a 3-0 start.

Colorado upset TCU in Week 1 and followed it up with a win over Nebraska. However, the rest of the season did not go well for the Buffaloes, as Colorado finished the year going 4-8.

Although the ending didn't go Sanders' way, he knows this is only the beginning for him and Colorado.

“We didn’t accomplish what we wanted, but we accomplished what we needed. I think hope is instilled, tremendously, in this city, in the student body, within this team, within this building and you see the direction that we’re headed,” Sanders said earlier this year.

So far, Sanders has been active, adding offensive and defensive linemen in the transfer portal as he looks to get the Buffaloes more competitive in the trenches.