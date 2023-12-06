Why did Brock Vandagriff leave Georgia? Exploring potential reasons behind Kentucky QB's transfer decision

Georgia Bulldogs backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced Wednesday he would be entering the transfer portal, which surprised some people.

Vandagriff was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, playing at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia. After initially committing to Oklahoma, he chose Georgia to play close to home.

However, after spending 2021 and 2022 as the backup to Stetson Bennett, many thought he would be the Bulldogs starting quarterback in 2023. However, Carson Beck won the job, leaving Vandagriff to be the backup again.

Now, following the season coming to an end, the signal-caller has ended up entering the transfer portal and has committed to Kentucky. But why did he decide to leave the Bulldogs?

3 reasons for Brock Vandagriff entering the transfer portal

#1, A chance to start

The biggest reason Brock Vandagriff entered the transfer portal and committed to Kentucky is the chance to be a starter. He also told On3 he likes the Wildcats offense, which Vandagriff thinks fits the way he plays:

“Mainly just really like what they do on offense and knew that was something I wanted to be a part of. Coach Coen knows what he’s doing, and I am ready to get to work.”

Vandagriff has yet to start a game in college football, and with only two years left of eligibility, he will need enough playing time to prove he can be an NFL quarterback.

#2, Is Carson Beck going back to Georgia?

Another potential reason for Brock Vandagriff entering the transfer portal could be that Carson Beck will return to Georgia.

Beck is yet to announce if he will enter the NFL draft or stay with the Bulldogs for another season.

However, Vandagriff was expected to be the starter should Beck go to the NFL. So, perhaps he got word that Beck was returning, meaning he would once again be the backup, which led to his decision to enter the transfer portal.

#3 Close to his sister

Brock Vandagriff changed his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia so he could be close to home.

Although he's now leaving home, Vandagriff will relocate closer to his sister, Anna Greer, who is a sophomore on the Eastern Kentucky University volleyball team.

Getting the chance to be less than 30 minutes from his sister's campus will make it easier for the Vandagriff family to make trips to Kentucky.