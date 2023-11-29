Why did Cade McNamara leave Michigan? Iowa QB spilling secrets ahead of Big 10 Championship Game

Cade McNamara played three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines before transferring to Iowa at the end of last year. The quarterback would have suited up to face his former team in the 2023 Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2, but is ruled out due to injury.

McNarama suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in a matchup against Michigan State at the end of September. It was later revealed that he would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Although McNamara won't feature for No. 18 Iowa (10-2, 7-2) against No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0) this weekend, fans have been curious to learn why the quarterback left the Wolverines in the first place.

Why did Cade McNamara leave Michigan?

McNamara left Michigan after losing his place to J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback in week two of the 2022 season. After the Wolverines' regular season finale against the Ohio State Buckeyes, he entered the transfer portal.

On Dec. 1, 2022, McNamara announced that he joined the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Cade McNamara is spilling secrets on Michigan ahead of Big Ten Championship game against Iowa

Ahead of the 2023 Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Iowa this weekend, Cade McNamara has been grabbing the limelight.

On the Talkin’ Hawks with The VandeBergs, McNamara said that he has been informing his Iowa teammates about Michigan's game plan and style of play to help them prepare for the title matchup.

"I think this week, specifically, I’m not just getting Deacon (Hill) ready. I’m getting the entire team, as much as I can, because I know so much about that other team that from a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint."

"I’m just doing everything I possibly can from an entire team standpoint to just let these guys know everything that I possibly know."

Michigan squares off against Iowa for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The contest will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans without access to cable can live stream on Fubo TV.