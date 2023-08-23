Why is Caleb Williams unsure about committing to the 2024 NFL Draft? USC QB's apprehension explored

Caleb Williams shocked many on Wednesday he hasn't made his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams is the reigning Heisman winner and is widely expected to be the first overall pick. He has been compared to Patrick Mahomes and is considered to be the best quarterback coming out of college since Andrew Luck.

There's no doubt that many fans expected him to enter the draft, but on Wednesday, he told ESPN he hasn't made that decision:

"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams said of the 2024 NFL draft. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we'll have to see at the end of this year."

Many fans thought Caleb Williams did not want to enter the NFL Draft because he may not want to join the team that has the first pick. Caleb clarified that no matter whichever team has the top pick, it will have no impact on his decision.

"I don't think there'd be one specific thing to effect and detour that type of decision," he said, "It'd have to be a multitude of things to lead me to one side or the other."

With the team not mattering, it's uncertain why Caleb won't enter the NFL Draft. Although NIL is now in college, he is already making big bucks. It was his childhood dream to play in the NFL, so getting to play in the league would mean something else entirely.

But, perhaps Williams is only saying this to keep his focus on his upcoming season with the USC Trojans. USC will enter the year with hypes and hopes to win the Pac-12 and enter the college football playoff with Williams.

Would Caleb Williams be drafted first overall?

There's no question that if Caleb Williams enters the 2024 NFL Draft, he will be the first overall pick.

Williams entered college and exceeded expectations in his first season with USC. Teams like Arizona, Tampa Bay, and potentially Atlanta needing quarterbacks will be looking to add the star to their roster.

However, as of right now, there is a chance Williams will stay in for school, for reasons unknown.

