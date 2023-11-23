Why is it called the Apple Cup? Washington's rivalry history explored

The Apple Cup is the rivalry game between the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars.

The rivalry started in 1900, and the matchup was usually the final game of the regular season for both teams and generally took place on the Saturday preceding Thanksgiving.

However, after college football extended its schedule by a week, the game took place on Friday after Thanksgiving. But this year, it will take place on Saturday.

Since the game has become a rivalry, it is often referred to as the Apple Cup, for a couple of reasons.

First, in 1963 the Big Apple Trophy was donated to the competition by the Washington Apple Commission.

Furthermore, the state of Washington has a national reputation as a major producer of apples, which is why the rivalry between the two biggest schools in the state is referred to as the Apple Cup. In 1989, the apple was also recognized as the state fruit.

Apple Cup history

The first meeting between Washington and Washington State actually ended in a 5-5 tie on Nov. 30, 1900.

The rivalry game was originally known as the Governor's Trophy, but in 1963 it became the Apple Cup.

In total, Washington and Washington State have clashed 114 times with the Huskies leading the series 75-33-6.

Washington is currently 8-2 in the last 10 meetings and secured a 51-23 win over Washington State last year.

Who is favored to win the Apple Cup this year?

The Apple Cup will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET as the Washington Huskies host the Washington State Cougars.

Washington is currently a sizeable 16-point favorite, so the oddsmakers expect the Huskies to get the win.

If Washington wins, the Huskies would be that much closer to making the college football playoff. Washington is currently ranked fourth in the college football playoff committee's rankings and is 11-0 and will be playing in the Pac-12 championship game next weekend.

Should Washington win its next two games, the Huskies will be in the college football playoff.