Why Colorado Buffaloes and HC Deion Sanders could remain in the Pac-12? How the Pac-12 media rights delay is a blessing in disguise for the Buffaloes

Deion Sanders taking over as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes has brought plenty of extra attention to the program. While the Buffaloes and the rest of the Pac-12 remain without a media rights deal, it could help the program earn additional revenue.

Colorado has been rumored to be contemplating a move to the Big 12. However, they could be biding their time before making such a decision. Take a look at why the Buffaloes could benefit from the media rights deal being delayed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How could the delay in a Pac-12 media rights deal benefit the Colorado Buffaloes?

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of several teams that have contemplated leaving the Pac-12, following the departure of the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans. According to John Canzano, the delay in signing a media rights deal and adding the San Diego State Aztecs and SMU Mustangs could be financially motivated. Canzano stated:

"It could be that they've discovered a financial advantage to waiting another year to invite two new members. The College Football Playoff is expanding for the 2024 season. The new TV deal is going to bring a windfall to the conferences that participate. Is it possible the Pac-12 doesn't want to split those first-year shares 12 ways vs. 10?"

"That it's waiting because doing so helps make up for the haircut they took in the Comcast overpayment fiasco? A veteran college administrator (not from the Pac-12) floated that theory to me on Friday as the news about San Diego State landed," he said. "He offered that being without Southern California as part of the Pac-12 for one football season wouldn't kill you on the recruiting or TV-deal fronts." [h/t Trojan Wire]

Could the Colorado Buffaloes still join the Big 12?

The Colorado Buffaloes, along with the Arizona Wildcats, were rumored, by radio host Greg Swaim, to be joining the Big 12, as he tweeted:

"BREAKING: Nothing becomes official until the #Pac12 gets their TV deal finalized, but now multiple sources tell us tonight that the #Buffs and #BearDown will move to the #Big12. No word on the #Utes and #SunDevils, but Yormark may just take two and save some spots for #ACC teams."

Check out Greg Swaim's tweet below:

While the Buffaloes could still make such a move, they are likely to hold off on doing so for at least another year. Doing so would allow Colorado to get their share from the Pac-12 media rights deal.

Poll : 0 votes