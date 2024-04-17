Why did Cormani McClain enter the transfer portal? Looking at potential reasons behind Colorado CB's latest decision

Cormani McClain has become the latest player to enter the transfer portal. The five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class spent just one season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports tweeted the news of the cornerback's decision on Tuesday:

"BREAKING: Colorado CB Cormani McClain plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 173 CB from Lakeland, FL was ranked as the No. 1 CB in the ‘23 Class (per On3) 👀 Will have 4 years of eligibility remaining"

McClain joined the Buffaloes as the top-ranked cornerback, and one of the top-ranked overall prospects, in the 2023 recruiting class. He appeared in just nine games, making four starts, recording 13 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and two passes defended.

While he has not revealed his reasons for entering the transfer portal, it is likely due to a desire for more playing time. When asked how McClain could earn more playing time in September, Colorado coach Deion Sanders said:

"Study and prepare. Be on time for meetings, show up to meetings. Understand the scheme. I check film time from each player so I can see who’s preparing, so if I don’t see that, you would be a fool to put somebody out there who’s not prepared. That goes for all our players." (h/t On3 Sports)

The former five-star prospect originally committed to the Buffaloes for the opportunity to learn from the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer.

Where could Cormani McClain land after entering the transfer portal?

Before Deion Sanders accepted the position as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022, Cormani McClain had been committed to the Miami Hurricanes. While he switched his commitment for the opportunity to play for one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history, the Hurricanes could look to gauge his interest in joining the program.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles were also heavily involved in McClain's recruitment and remain as teams to watch as potential landing spots. Finally, it may be too early to rule out a return to the Buffaloes. While he is in the transfer portal, the former five-star prospect would not be the first player to return to a program after weighing their options.

