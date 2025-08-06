"Why is he crying?": CFB fans roast Hugh Freeze's locker room speech in Netflix's Any Given Saturday docuseries

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 06, 2025 14:06 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
CFB fans roast Hugh Freeze's locker room speech in Netflix's Any Given Saturday docuseries - Source: Imagn

College football fans took aim at Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze for his appearance in the locker room.

Netflix released the SEC documentary, which followed multiple teams last season. One of the teams it followed was Auburn, and during the documentary, it showed Freeze getting emotional while talking to his team.

After the video went viral, college football took aim at Freeze for crying in front of his team.

"Haha...never stop recruiting, especially when there's cameras filming your speeches," a fan wrote.
"Why is he crying?," a fan added.

College football fans think Freeze was acting and wasn't actually emotional at all during that speech.

"Hugh Freeze is not what college football is about in any way," a fan wrote.
"All that to go 7-5," a fan added.

Many fans took aim at Freeze and the lack of success he has had at Auburn.

"Freeze laying the groundwork to justify a 7-5 season," a fan added.
"Win more than five games in a season, then we can talk about greatness. For now, you've been less than mediocre," a fan wrote.

Freeze has been the coach at Auburn since 2023 and has yet to have a winning season. He went 6-7 in his first year and 5-7 last season.

Freeze now has pressure on him as he could be on the hot seat with another lackluster season.

Auburn AD lays out 3 things he needs to see from Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze is entering his third season as the coach of Auburn, and his future could be up in the air.

Freeze hasn't lived up to the expectations, and Auburn athletic director John Cohen spoke on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Show and revealed the three things he needs to see from Freeze this season.

"Number one, the coach, no matter what happens, has to still have the ear of the locker room," Cohen said, via SI. "Number two, kids have to get better. You have to point to individual kids get better, you're going to have a better football team. And then, three, are you recruiting at a high level?"
Freeze signed a six-year deal with Auburn, which is worth $6.5 million annually.

Freeze and Auburn will kick off its 2025 season on Aug. 29 against Baylor.

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
