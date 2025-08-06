"Why is he crying?": CFB fans roast Hugh Freeze's locker room speech in Netflix's Any Given Saturday docuseries

College football fans took aim at Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze for his appearance in the locker room.Netflix released the SEC documentary, which followed multiple teams last season. One of the teams it followed was Auburn, and during the documentary, it showed Freeze getting emotional while talking to his team. After the video went viral, college football took aim at Freeze for crying in front of his team.Jonathan Boyd @JBoydMSULINK@netflix Incredible actor. Could star in a House of Cards reboot.&quot;Haha...never stop recruiting, especially when there's cameras filming your speeches,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Why is he crying?,&quot; a fan added.College football fans think Freeze was acting and wasn't actually emotional at all during that speech.Jimmy Caldwell @Jimmy56caldwellLINK@netflix wtf is he crying about&quot;Hugh Freeze is not what college football is about in any way,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;All that to go 7-5,&quot; a fan added.Many fans took aim at Freeze and the lack of success he has had at Auburn.Jack @5_Star_MatchLINK@netflix Hugh is a fraud, a bum and worst of all, a loser.”&quot;Freeze laying the groundwork to justify a 7-5 season,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Win more than five games in a season, then we can talk about greatness. For now, you've been less than mediocre,&quot; a fan wrote.Freeze has been the coach at Auburn since 2023 and has yet to have a winning season. He went 6-7 in his first year and 5-7 last season.Freeze now has pressure on him as he could be on the hot seat with another lackluster season.Auburn AD lays out 3 things he needs to see from Hugh FreezeHugh Freeze is entering his third season as the coach of Auburn, and his future could be up in the air.Freeze hasn't lived up to the expectations, and Auburn athletic director John Cohen spoke on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Show and revealed the three things he needs to see from Freeze this season.&quot;Number one, the coach, no matter what happens, has to still have the ear of the locker room,&quot; Cohen said, via SI. &quot;Number two, kids have to get better. You have to point to individual kids get better, you're going to have a better football team. And then, three, are you recruiting at a high level?&quot;Freeze signed a six-year deal with Auburn, which is worth $6.5 million annually.Freeze and Auburn will kick off its 2025 season on Aug. 29 against Baylor.