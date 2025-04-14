Duke and North Carolina may be rivals on the field, but players from both schools have together filed a lawsuit against the NCAA challenging their rules on athletes being allowed to play only four years in a five year span, college athletics attorney Mit Winter said.

The lawsuit was filed by North Carolina wide receiver J.J. Jones and Duke linebacker Cameron Bergeron in the North Carolina state court, and it argues that because of injuries suffered in their football career, the plaintiffs could not reach their "full potential" in college basketball.

“During their collegiate football careers, Plaintiffs suffered numerous injuries that limited their ability to play, as well as other challenges off the field which negatively impacted their collegiate football careers," the lawsuit reads.

"As a result... the plaintiffs had several of their seasons cut short and were otherwise not afforded the opportunity to reach their full potential in their collegiate football careers up to this point. Accordingly, plaintiffs bring this action and seek immediate relief to prevent the NCAA from enforcing their eligibility and to compel UNC and Duke to accept their respective players eligibility for the remainder of the 2025-26 season."

As the lawsuit states, both players would be looking for an extra year of eligibility after facing injuries in previous seasons. Neither player missed more than half of any season, meaning they couldn't redshirt. Jones may have played the 2023 season after having hip surgery in January.

Cameron Bergeron is coming off his best season, with 83 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. J.J. Jones recorded 36 receptions for 582 yards and six scores.

Preliminary hearings for the lawsuit against NCAA are set to begin on Apr. 22.

This is not the first eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA

Eligibility lawsuits are a recurring theme for the NCAA. Just last year, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia filed a lawsuit against the organization after his two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute counted against his eligibility. Pavia challenged that time at non-NCAA institutions like NAIA and junior college shouldn't count against his eligibility.

The Vanderbilt quarterback was granted an extra year of eligibility. Other former junior college players have used the ruling to play another year of college football.

Another player who succesfully challenged the NCAA was Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean, who argued that his two years at Division II's Grand Valley State shouldn't count against his eligibility either. He was also granted an extra season of eligibility.

Bergeron and Jones have played the entirety of their career at Duke and North Carolina, which would open another front for players looking to expand their eligibility.

