Why was Elijah Pritchett arrested? Alabama OT's recent misdemeanor charges explored 

The Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive tackle, Elijah Pritchett, was arrested for the second time in the last five months on Friday night. The university police in Tuscaloosa charged him with Exhibition of Speed after they observed his erratic driving at the intersection of Frank Thomas Avenue and 6th Street with no tag. Court documents also stated that Pritchett originally sped off before police were able to find him.

Pritchett would later be released from jail on a $300 bond. As per Tide 100.9, the officers claimed numerous pedestrians were in the area when they stopped Pritchett.

"During the time of the driving action of Pritchett, there were numerous people on foot in the area of the Strip and all the businesses in the area."

This is not the first incident that Elijah Pritchett has been part of in the last handful of months. Last December, he was arrested for knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease but due to him being a youthful offender, the records for that case are sealed.

What does Elijah Pritchett's arrest mean for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

As of this writing, neither Kaleb DeBoer nor the University of Alabama athletics department has missed any statement regarding Elijah Pritchett's recent arrest. However, it appears that there will not be a significant punishment for the offensive tackle.

Pritchett stated around the time of his first arrest in December that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal but immediately walked that statement back the following day and never submitted the necessary paperwork to enter in the first place.

Elijah Pritchett on the field is going to be a significant piece to this Alabama offense as he is expected to be the starting right tackle after left tackle Kadyn Proctor returned to the program via the transfer portal. Pritchett is extremely talented on the field as he was a five-star recruit that could provide excellent protection for quarterback Jalen Milroe off the edge.

He has been able to play in 16 games over his first two seasons coming off the bench. Alabama will still be talented and having him in the starting lineup will help the team going forward as they battle in a tough Southeastern Conference.