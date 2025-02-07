“Why were they ever allowed to be late?”: Fans left unimpressed as Alabama OL discusses culture change under Kalen DeBoer

When Alabama began to struggle halfway through last season, player discipline was said to be a key factor in the issue. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer apparently rose to address the situation then, and it brought results. This will be done with more intensity in the 2025 college football season, according to a player.

Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery was on “The Bama Standard” podcast on Jan. 29 and emphasized a noticeable shift in the team’s mentality. Montgomery said the players are more locked in, approaching their offseason preparation with a heightened sense of urgency and discipline.

“You can’t be late to workouts no more,” Montgomery said. “No more jewelry. No more necklaces. None of that. It’s not a fashion show. It’s football.”

However, the development hasn't impressed the Crimson Tide fanbase, considering the level of discipline in the team during the days of former coach Nick Saban. The fans are furious that a level of indiscipline was initially allowed in the team.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"Not sure why being late to workouts was acceptable in the first place," a fan wrote.

"Would’ve never happened under Saban regardless of the player," another fan commented.

"How was being late to workouts ever allowed at ALABAMA? What a disaster from Deboer, a fan commented.

"Makes you wonder about last years leadership," another fan commented.

What Roq Montgomery said about the Alabama team

In his appearance on "The Bama Standard" podcast, Roq Montgomery said everyone at Alabama is working toward giving the program a new image in 2025. This intensified focus, he believes, will lead to significantly improved execution and results on the field.

“The message right now from me and my teammates, just our entire staff, is we got a different outlook on everything,” Montgomery said. “It’s like more dialed in, more serious.

"It’s not like we ain’t never been serious about anything, because there’s things that we do, but we just got to get back to the old days — to when Bama does nothing but win, and win championships. That’s the main focus right now.”

He also emphasized having everyone on the team do the little things right. This is a strategy Kalen DeBoer had to turn to when the Crimson Tide lost their second game of the season to Tennessee in 2024.

“We ain’t playing no games with nobody,” Montgomery said. “Anybody on staff, anybody that’s a player, like no nothing. Don’t be late to nothing. Do your work on time. Do all the little stuff great… Do the little stuff right and we’ll be rewarded in the end. So, we’ve just got to do the little things the right way and then we’ll be just fine.”

Alabama aims to have a different outlook internally in the 2025 season following a 9-4 finish in 2024. Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa didn't live up to the lofty expectations, and a lot is being placed together to ensure success that meets the standard next season.

