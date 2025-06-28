"Why the f**k is Alabama #1": Fans have wild reactions to EA Sports College Football 26 best team rankings

The team ratings for EA Sports College Football 26 game were released ahead of the release next month. These represent who the developers think are the strongest teams in college football.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is the game's best-ranked team. Kalen DeBoer's team may face quarterback concerns this season, with untested Ty Simpson expected to start as QB1. However, they have a talented defensive line and Ryan Williams as a top wide receiver, who is on the game's cover and is expected to have a successful sophomore season.

Fans could not understand why the Crimson Tide was the top-ranked team.

"Why the fuck is Alabama #1," said this fan.

"Alabama being first tells us all that EA Sports doesn’t know ball," said another fan.

"Bama at 1? How lmao," said a third fan.

"Alabama at 1 is insane... They should be about 12-15 after last year and having QB questions," said this fan.

However, some fans agree with the decision to place Alabama at the top.

"You’ll see in a few months, because we didn’t lose but like 3 good players!" said this fan.

"Alabama has the #1 OL, the 1A or 1B best WR group (with Ohio State) and an extremely experienced defense coming off a top 10 national defensive ranking," explained another fan.

Fans not happy with other rankings of teams on EA CFB 26 game

Behind Alabama, in second place, are the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian's team is one of the favorites to win the national championship with Arch Manning starting as QB1.

Third place is reigning national champions Ohio State and Penn State is in fourth. Notre Dame completes the top five, hoping to repeat their success from last season.

The rest of the top 10 are:

#6 Georgia Bulldogs

#7 Clemson Tigers

#8 Texas A&M Aggies

#9 Oregon Ducks

#10 LSU Tigers

Fans shared their take on the many other "mistakes" they believe that EA have made with this list.

"Does that say A&M at 8?????????????" said this fan.

"UGA is way too high. They are going 7-5," said another fan.

"The pointless Penn State love continues. People REALLY want that team to be good," said a third fan.

"Why is Michigan on here bro they went 7-5," said this fan.

Finally, this fan is not surprised about these rankings, as EA Sports did something similar last year.

"Remember when they ranked Colorado 16th? These boys don’t know ball," said the fan.

Fans are likely to be debating these rankings while waiting for the College Football 26 game to be released on July 10.

