Why is the FCS national championship game on Sunday? Taking a closer look at the CFB schedule 

The FCS National Championship game is on Sunday between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Montana Grizzlies

It is worth mentioning that this national championship in football is awarded by the NCAA, and it features teams that are not part of the College Football Playoff system, whose national championship is on Monday, between Michigan and Washington.

But why is the game that will decide a national champion held on a Sunday?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why is the FCS National Championship game on Sunday?

The reason this important game is held on Sunday is because of two organizations. The NFL and ESPN will be broadcasting the FCS National Championship game.

This game would normally be held on a Saturday, but this year that cannot happen.

This is because the NFL has two games this weekend which are going to be played on Saturday, in the 4:30 pm slot and the primetime slot of 8:00. The FCS will not be able to compete with the NFL in terms of viewing figures so competing with them will not help ESPN.

But ESPN is showing these NFL games, and their coverage begins at 3:30 pm. This means that, if ESPN were to have the game on Saturday, it would have to start at 11:00 am CT to prevent any broadcasting clashes. Having a national championship game at 11 o'clock the morning is not is good look for any program, so that cannot happen, and rules out Saturday altogether.

Friday night is also out of the picture for ESPN, as they host a basketball doubleheader at this time. Finally, while a double header of college football national championships on Monday would be good for college football fans, this won't happen, as ESPN will focus solely on the Michigan-Washington game, with hours of build-up coverage of the game.

So, Sunday it is. The game will be held at 1:00 pm CT (2:00 pm ET). This does directly clash with the final week of the NFL, but as these games are not on ESPN, there are no broadcasting clashes.

This is not an ideal situation for this game. It has to go up against the NFL because the game broadcaster didn't want the game to clash with an NFL game.