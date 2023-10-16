Why is football so popular in Texas? Exploring Longhorns' college football culture

When you talk about football in Texas, the passion of fans for the game knows no bounds.

From the early days of high school football to the NFL, fans share the same level and excitement to show their support and loyalty to their teams. Even today, when you walk down the streets of Texas, people still talk about that incredible Rose Bowl game of the 2005 season.

The Longhorns went on to beat USC to be crowned national champions, becoming the only two undefeated teams that season. It was their first national championship since 1970.

Fans to this date remember former quarterback Vince Young and the way he dazzled on the gridiron. So why is football such a huge thing in Texas?

Why is football so popular in Texas?

Football is not just given importance at the college or professional level; there is an emphasis on helping players get equipped with every facility to improve their game right from high school football.

Friday night high school football brings all the communities together and has turned it into a billion-dollar business today.

When we look at the numbers, there are around 170,000 high school football players. That's a big number. This passion and commitment drive itself to the college level, which is why college football is so popular in the state. The rivalries between the in-state teams are another aspect of people coming together for the love of the game.

When you talk about in-state teams, you have the Longhorns, the A&M Aggies, the Baylor Bears, the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech. Thus, there's always a struggle for power between these teams to be crowned the best college team in the state.

Red River rivalry

Currently, the Longhorns lead the race as the best college team, winning four national championships (1963, 1969, 1970 and 2005).

The last time the Longhorns made it to the national championships was in the 2009 season under then-coach Mack Brown. Unfortunately, they lost to Alabama 21-37.

Texas Longhorns' current season so far

In 2021, Steve Sarkisian replaced Tom Herman to become the 31st coach of the program. Sarkisian ended his debut season with a 5-7 record, after which he improved last year, leading the Longhorns to an 8-5 season overall.

This season has been pretty good for them. The Longhorns were on a five-game winning streak, beating Nick Saban's Alabama in week 2.

However, they recorded their first loss of the season in the Red River rivalry showdown against Oklahoma, losing 34-30. It will be interesting to see if they make it as contenders for the college football playoffs.