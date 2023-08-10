Why was former Alabama WR Henry Ruggs sentenced? A sneak peek into his fatal wreck in 2021

Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Ruggs pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter earlier in May.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs drunk driving at a speed of 155 mph crashed his car into the car of Tina Tintor, resulting in her and her dog's death.

Blood samples from the crash site revealed Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of 0.16%, which is double the Nevada legal limit. The crash site's posted speed limit was 45 mph. The wide receiver who had sustained just minor injuries was released by the Raiders the day after the collision.

Investigators revealed in their report that before the accident, Ruggs first spent several hours with his friends drinking at a sports entertainment and golfing venue and then went on to spend several more hours at a friend's place after which he headed home with his girlfriend.

On the other hand, Tintor died while picking up her parents from work on the day of the accident. She was described in court as the anchor of her family.

Ruggs apologized to Tintor's parents in a statement read at his sentencing. He said,

“To the parents and family of Ms Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering. I have no excuses.”

The 24-year-old former wide receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide has been placed under house arrest since the crash following a $150,000 bond. Although his house arrest will not count as part of his sentence, he may be due for parole in just three years.

A look at Henry Ruggs' career at Alabama

Henry Ruggs started playing for Alabama in 2017 as a true freshman. He recorded 12 receptions for 229 yards and six touchdowns in that season. In his sophomore year, he had 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2019, he posted 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

He decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft in 2020. He was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of that draft and had signed a four-year rookie contract reportedly worth over $16 million.

Henry Ruggs was off to a promising start in the NFL before the unfortunate crash. It is unlikely that he will make a return to the NFL even if he makes it out in time.