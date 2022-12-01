Why was former Nebraska HC Mickey Joseph arrested?

The Lincoln Police Department arrested former Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph on Wednesday night.

Per the department's official Twitter account, the LPD was dispatched to a home near South 34th & Tree Line Drive in Lincoln, Nebraska after domestic disturbance complaints. Police officials conducted an investigation at the site before arresting Mickey Joseph. Per the department's report, he was held at the Nebraska County Jail.

Lincoln Police @Lincoln_Police On Wed, Nov 30 @ 1:54pm LPD was dispatched to a home near S 34th & Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in jail. On Wed, Nov 30 @ 1:54pm LPD was dispatched to a home near S 34th & Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in jail. https://t.co/aiyzvVi8it

What did Mickey Joseph do?

Lincoln Police Department arrested Mickey Joseph for strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. Per Nebraska Legislature, 3rd Degree Domestic Assault entails:

A person commits the offense of domestic assault in the third degree if he or she: (a) Intentionally and knowingly causes bodily injury to his or her intimate partner; (b) Threatens an intimate partner with imminent bodily injury; or (c) Threatens an intimate partner in a menacing manner.

Lincoln Police Department released a statement, which read:

"While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made.”

Mickey Joseph's coaching career at Nebraska

Joseph was appointed as the Cornhuskers' wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator in December 2021. After the program fired head coach Scott Frost, Joseph was named the team's interim head coach. The Cornhuskers went 3-6 in his nine games as head coach.

On Monday, Nebraska announced that former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would take over as the head coach of the program on an 8-year, $74 million deal. During his introductory press conference, Rhule did not clarify whether Joseph would remain a part of the Cornhuskers.

Following his arrest on Wednesday, Nebraska's Athletic director Trev Alberts told the AP in a statement:

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time.”

