Prior to the start of the 2023 season, there was a cloud of uncertainty that the Florida State Seminoles would be leaving the Atlantic Coach Conference next year. This stemmed from the fact that FSU was not happy with ACC's revenue-sharing model, as it would prove to be a big hindrance when competing with teams that have better media deals in the SEC and Big Ten.

August 15 was the last day for FSU to make a move if they wanted to depart the ACC. However, nothing came to fruition. The grants-of-rights deal binds the Seminoles to the ACC up until 2036. FSU President Rick McCollough opened up about how it is difficult for the Florida State Seminoles to remain competitive under the current condition of the distribution of media revenue.

"We are not satisfied with our current condition," McCollough said. "We love the ACC and our partners at ESPN. Our goal would be to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how to remain competitive unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution. That has not happened."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

So why can't FSU leave the ACC leave in 2024? It is because for any team to make their exit from the conference a school in the program will have to pay three times the revenue they earn annually. This is equivalent to approximately $120 million.

Expand Tweet

This would be an expensive move for FSU, and sticking with the ACC until the grants of rights deal ends seems like a cheaper option at hand. This means that the ACC has the broadcast rights for every home game played by the teams in the conference for another 13 seasons.

Florida State trustee Justin Roth talked about the implications of the school staying in ACC for the next 13 seasons. He hinted that it could hinder their chances of competing for the national title which they last won back in the 2013 season.

Expand Tweet

"For us, the alternative of just staying in this conference for the next 13 years and just trying to wait for that perfect alignment of stars is the equivalent of death by a thousand cuts. And each cut is a $30 million cut over the next 13 years. It's one thing to take a $30 million cut last year and it's another to take another one this year. But to do this for 13 years?"

FSU is going to earn the same revenue as Boston

The Athletic also reported that one of the major reasons for Florida State's frustration with the situation is that they will be bringing in the same revenue from the ACC conference as the Boston College Eagles. Both teams have a big gap in their popularity as well as the investments they made in generating money from sports.

Expand Tweet

But since they are not departing next year, Florida State can take a step back and draw up a feasible plan and make a measured decision that will benefit them in the long run.