Why was Jacob Freeman arrested? Alabama State WR in hot water over altercation with security guard

Alabama State wide receiver Jacob Freeman has been arrested. The Alabama State Hornets lost 23-10 to Florida A&M on Saturday. Following the game, Freeman entered an argument with fans when a security guard tried to intervene.

As the security guard was trying to break it up, Freeman hit him, which was seen by many, as the altercation was recorded. A day later, he was arrested by the FAMU Police Department, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The Alabama State football player was charged with one count of battery causing bodily harm but was released from jail.

Following the altercation on Saturday, Alabama State University Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable released a statement:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the Athletic Department and our University.

“There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”

Not only was he arrested but Freeman was suspended indefinitely by the football program, so he won't be playing game action anytime soon. The Southwestern Athletic Conference was also made aware of the incident and released a statement:

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior of any kind.

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference has a zero tolerance policy regarding unsportsmanlike conduct.”

Freeman's player profile has also been removed from Alabama State's website, and he also did not play on Saturday.

Jacob Freeman has yet to comment on the incident

At the moment, Jacob Freeman has yet to publicly comment on the incident, and whether or not he will do is uncertain.

Freeman played two years at Georgia State before transferring to Alabama State. There, Freeman caught one pass for three yards, as he played 11 games in 2021 and four in 2022.

Currently, it's uncertain if Jacob Freeman will face any jail time for this incident or when his court date will be.