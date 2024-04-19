Why did Jaden Rashada leave Arizona State? Exploring potential reasons behind former Sun Devils QB's decision

Arizona State freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller committed to the Sun Devils under coach Kenny Dillingham in 2023 and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Rashada appeared in four games for the Sun Devils last season and had 485 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The quarterback took to social media to announce he would be entering the transfer portal, which was surprising news for many. In his farewell message to ASU, he revealed he was now "seeking the best fit for my career."

“A special thank you to coach Dilly!” Rashada wrote. “One of a kind coach who is the same person every day and cares about the university and his players. Thanks for sharing your passion and knowledge of the game with me. With that being said I’ll be entering the transfer portal seeking the best fit for my career.”

Rashada was ESPN's No. 31 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

Why is Jaden Rashada transferring from ASU?

Jaden Rashada said he would be entering the transfer portal to find a better fit for his career.

With spring practices underway, college football teams' depth charts are starting to take shape. Rashada was the starting quarterback last season before a knee injury derailed his 2023 season.

Rashada was battling with senior quarterback Trenton Bourguet and Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt for the starting quarterback job. So, Rashada decided to enter the portal to look for a better fit for him, and likely a surefire starting job.

Who are possible fits for Jaden Rashada?

The Georgia Bulldogs have been mentioned as a potential fit for Jaden Rashada now that he is in the transfer portal.

According to The Athletic, Georgia is the frontrunner to land the signal-caller to be the team's backup behind Carson Beck for a season and would take over as the starting QB next season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said he wants four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, and after losing Brock Vandagriff to Kentucky, Rashada could be that fourth QB.

Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton even endorsed another QB joining Georgia.

“Coach Smart’s always said he wants four quarterbacks. That’s the way it probably should be,” Stockton said. “Why not would you want to come here? It should be a battle and a competition every day.”

Whether or not Rashada will end up at Georgia is to be seen.

