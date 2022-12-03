Why was Jalen Kitna arrested? QB released from jail after two days

Jalen Kitna has been released from jail a mere two days after being arrested. He was arrested for allegedly having possession of child pornography and reportedly distributing it as well.

The Florida back-up quarterback has been suspended indefinitely as many expected and is now out of jail. Per an ESPN report, Kitna was released on an $80,000 bond on Thursday and had two specific conditions.

Brandon Marcello @bmarcello Quarterback Jalen Kitna has been booted from the Florida Gators football program, a source tells @247Sports . He was arrested Wednesday on five child pornography charges. Quarterback Jalen Kitna has been booted from the Florida Gators football program, a source tells @247Sports. He was arrested Wednesday on five child pornography charges.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors and he is also not allowed to have internet access. Jalen Kitna's parents have told the judge, per ESPN, that they will supervise their son. As expected, Florida have gotten rid of anything to do with Kitna from their team website.

What did Jalen Kitna do? Why was he arrested?

Kitna is a 19-year-old back-up quarterback for Florida and he was arrested on a total of five counts. Two were for the alleged distribution of child exploitation material and then there were another three counts of alleged possession of child pornography. It is alleged that Kitna distributed the images via the social media platform Discord.

Having played four games in 2022 that included a touchdown pass, with the team doing away with him, it is likely he will never add to those stats.

As to the allegations, two are second-degree felonies and can carry a prison term of 15 years and a $10,000 fine. The other three are third-degree felonies.

Many recognize the name Kitna and it is largely because of Jalen's father Jon. He was an NFL quarterback for 14 years and played for a host of teams that included the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Kitna is now suspended indefinitely by the Florida Gators amid the reports and allegations. The Orlando Sentinel was the first publication to report on Kitna's release. The football program released a statement stating there is no tolerance for these types of allegations.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior."

Mark Long @APMarkLong Statement from the UAA re Jalen Kitna: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely.” Statement from the UAA re Jalen Kitna: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely.”

Kitna's parents are now supervising their son from their home in Burleson, Texas.

Poll : 0 votes