Why did Jordan McCloud transfer to Texas State? Exploring former JMU QB's move amid Jayden de Laura dilemma for Texas State

Following the controversy surrounding former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura at Texas State, the Bobcats secured the transfer of former James Madison Dukes quarterback Jordan McCloud.

Although Laura avoided jail time due to controversy surrounding his 2018 sexual assault case settlement, the backlash from Texas State students ultimately led to his departure. The students, upset with the settlement, planned protests against his signing.

Texas State announced on Tuesday morning that they had found a solution to their quarterback situation by signing McCloud, the 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year.

McCloud is originally from Tampa, Florida. While Texas State isn't as close as JMU, it might be a slightly more convenient location than Virginia.

Why did Jordan McCloud transfer to Texas State?

McCloud decided to transfer to Texas State for a few reasons. His former coach at James Madison, Curt Cignetti, left to become the head coach at Indiana Hoosiers, which may have influenced McCloud's decision to transfer.

Additionally, Texas State had an impressive season in 2023, winning 8-5 and securing their first-ever FBS bowl win. Their offense was dominant, ranking first in the Sun Belt for total offense and 10th in the nation.

McCloud may have seen Texas State as a program on the rise and an opportunity to compete for a championship in his final year of college eligibility.

Furthermore, McCloud would have an easier transition to Texas State since both teams play in the Sun Belt Conference, making him familiar with the conference.

Jordan McCloud's stats at James Madison

During his time at James Madison, Jordan McCloud threw for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2023. He also had 10 interceptions and achieved a quarterback rating of 70.5, ranking 33rd overall.

What Texas State can expect from Jordan McCloud in 2024?

McCloud is anticipated to be the starting quarterback for Texas State. His capacity to both run and pass the ball could bring an additional dimension to Texas State's already impressive offense.

Although not identical, the high-powered offense at Texas State has some similarities with the scheme McCloud previously ran while playing at James Madison.

Jordan McCloud is set to play his final collegiate season at his fourth different school. He has previously played at USF, Arizona and JMU. He is preparing to join Texas State for the Spring Practice, which begins on Mar. 21.