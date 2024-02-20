Why was Kanye Clary dismissed? Exploring the potential reasons behind Penn State guard's dismissal

Kanye Clary was dismissed from the Penn State basketball program. Head coach Mike Rhoades announced it on Monday, saying it's the "coach's decision."

“Kanye is no longer with the team. Coach’s decision. We’re going to keep moving forward on the guys we got, the task at hand,” Rhoades said (h/t On3). “It came to a point where we’re at that I made the decision as the head coach to move on. I’ll leave it at that.”

Clary is Penn State’s leading scorer in the ongoing season, boasting an average of 16.7 points per game. His three-point shooting proficiency also improved to 37.7 percent. The sophomore guard has also contributed 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Why was Kanye Clary dismissed?

Mike Rhoads did not specify the reason behind Kanye Clary’s dismissal from the Nittany Lions when he was pressed. This has led to rumors among fans on what could have possibly unfolded within the team that warranted such a surprising decision.

A likely reason for the dismissal is a series of social media occurrences on Penn State's Facebook page. Reginald Clarry, who claimed to be a relative of Kanye Clarry, left multiple comments on the page criticizing Mike Rhoades and the program.

It's important to note that the authenticity of the person's relationship with Clary has not been confirmed. Nonetheless, the program could have conducted underground investigations that led to vital information. This could have played a role in his dismissal from the team.

Prior to the announcement of the dismissal, Clary hasn't been in the starting lineup of the Nittany Lions for a couple of games. Rhoades explained the reason behind this on February 12 at his weekly Penn State press conference.

“He was out for a while. And then we’re playing different lineups. We’re playing some different lineups and that’s affecting his time in certain scenarios. That’s coach’s decisions and moving things around and all that stuff,” Rhoades said.

“We need him because he’s a talented player, but we also need him at his best. Some of the lineups we have are working. And that’s what you go with.”

However, it's the end of the road for the sophomore guard whose season has now ended at a crucial point. Kanye Clary will have to continue his college basketball career elsewhere next season as he is expected to hit the transfer portal soon.