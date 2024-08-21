Why did Lane Kiffin leave Tennessee? Exploring Ole Miss HC's decision to leave the Vols

Coaching rumors are always swirling, and Lane Kiffin has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. In 2009, Kiffin made headlines when he became the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers, making him the youngest head coach in Division I FBS.

However, his time in Knoxville was short-lived. After just one season and a 7-6 record, Kiffin left Tennessee abruptly in January 2010 to take the head coaching job at the University of Southern California.

Lane Kiffin's sudden departure from Tennessee was chaotic

Late on Jan. 12, 2010, Kiffin called a last-minute news conference to announce his exit. It sparked outrage among students, some of whom even set a mattress on fire in the streets.

"This was not an easy decision, this was something that happened very quick, a decision that myself and my family made," Kiffin told the crowd [H/t 10 News]. "I really believe that this is probably the only place I would have left here to go, to go to Southern Cal."

Despite the drama, Kiffin doesn't regret his decision to leave. He reflected on the move, explaining that he was misled about the severity of USC's NCAA issues. According to Kiffin, he was assured that the Reggie Bush situation was minor and that any punishment would be light.

"We didn't know what was going to happen," Kiffin said [H/t Clarion Ladger]. "We went (to USC) being told by the powers there that this Reggie Bush situation, there was nothing to it. Worst-case scenario it was a slap on the wrist.”

“Then all of the sudden we go there, put a staff together and start recruiting, and we get 30 scholarships reduced and a two-year bowl ban.”

However, shortly after his arrival, USC was hit with harsh penalties: a two-year bowl ban and the loss of 30 scholarships.

In a Jan. 12, 2010, photograph, students burn Lane Kiffin t-shirts after Kiffin announced his resignation as coach of the University of Tennessee football team. - Source: Imagn

The sanctions made it tough for Kiffin to keep the team together, especially since juniors and seniors were allowed to transfer without penalty. Despite these challenges, USC still managed to sign the No. 1 recruiting class that year.

Kiffin believes his time at USC would have played out differently without those NCAA penalties.

Lane Kiffin had ups and downs

After a solid 7-6 season that ended with a tough loss to Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, Lane Kiffin announced his decision to leave the Vols to coach at USC.

Kiffin's time at USC wasn't as short-lived as his Knoxville stint, but it had its ups and downs. He started strong, leading the Trojans to 8-5 and 10-2 records in his first two seasons. Expectations soared in Year 3 when USC entered the season ranked No. 1, but they couldn't live up to the hype, finishing 7-6. Midway through the next season, Kiffin was let go.

After USC, Kiffin served as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2016, then led Florida Atlantic from 2017 to 2019.

On Dec. 9, 2019, Kiffin took on a new challenge, becoming the 39th head football coach for the Ole Miss Rebels.

