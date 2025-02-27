"Why let them see it?": Matt Rhule stands against showcasing Nebraska talent during spring

Coach Matt Rhule isn't keen on showcasing Nebraska's talent during training camp. Rhule, who joined the program as head coach in 2023, further explained why he feels it's not ideal to display the roster's talents in a televised spring game.

On Thursday, Rhule appeared on "The Triple Option" show, where he was asked about whether or not Nebraska will hold a spring game this upcoming season. Rhule shut down the idea and was instead interested in doing something similar to the NFL's Pro Bowl for Nebraska fans.

"Our game last year was televised," Rhule said. "A ton of people watched it. And then on Monday, it was 'Hey coach I got a call from so and so, I got a call from so and so.' It just, you know, when you think about the risk-reward and we're paying players already, with the portal, the portal is in spring but some guys will graduate - I just don't know that I want to showcase for people what's out there. Plus, two new coordinators, why let them see it? (from 34:56)

Matt Rhule suggested instead doing something similar to what the NFL does for their Pro Bowl event: seven-on-seven drills, skill challenges, and more. The Cornhuskers coach suggests that it would also be a good way to get players' personalities out for the public, as well as give kids who can't usually attend Nebraska games a chance to visit the Memorial Stadium.

"What I did love about the Pro Bowl is you got to see the guys with their helmets off, you got to see their faces, their personalities. So, we'll do something. And we're not going to back away from physicality in general."

Matt Rhule looking to take Nebraska to the next level in 2025

In his first season with the Cornhuskers, Matt Rhule led the team to a 5-7 record. He was able to improve that in 2024, leading Nebraska to a winning record of 7-6, which included a bowl game appearance in which they defeated Boston College in December. While 2024 was certainly an improvement over Rhule's inaugural 2023 season, a 7-6 record isn't quite where the program wants to be.

With that being said, last year was all done with freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola at the helm, who passed for just under 3,000 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. With such a wealth of knowledge and experience now as only a freshman, Raiola will be at a huge advantage stepping into his sophomore season with the program.

It will be interesting to see how Nebraska fares in the 2025 season with Matt Rhule and Raiola having an entire season together already in the books.

