“Why man wtf”: CFB fans left heartbroken as Colorado DL coach Damione Lewis is expected to become the DL coach at Miami

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are undergoing changes in the coaching staff. Defensive line coach Damione Lewis, who was hired by the university earlier this year, is leaving to join the Miami Hurricanes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Lewis had played a major role in the Buffaloes’ defensive success. The Buffs are already experiencing significant changes with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, along with Shilo Sanders, moving to the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The departure of Damione Lewis has left fans wondering what will happen next. One fan reacted with pure frustration, saying,

“Why man wtf,” expressing disbelief at Lewis' departure.

Expand Tweet

One fan questioned, "I hate how so many come after CU coaches each year. I wonder if CU tried giving him a contract extension."

Another fan commenting, "Dang but not surprising Miami is where his true roots are."

There are also fans who remain optimistic.

One fan put it, “Next man up. This is what happens when you're winning. Elevation.”

Another supporter expressed, “Prime knew about this well before it is announced. The real question is, how great is the key next d line coach gonna be?"

One fan shared their frustration, saying, "This is what happens when the fanbase gave Sapp all the credit for the improvements."

Many fans believe that Lewis’ departure, while disappointing, is just part of the business of college football. Under his guidance, Colorado's defense improved significantly. In 2023, the Buffaloes allowed an average of 30.2 points per game, ranking 98th nationally. By 2024, this figure had decreased to 23.1 points per game, placing them 42nd in the nation.

Also read: As Colorado stars leave for NFL, Coach Prime welcomes top defensive transfer portal prospect to Boulder

Who is Damione Lewis?

Born on March 1, 1978, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, Damione Lewis played college football at the University of Miami, where he earned All-Big East honors in 1999 and 2000. During his ten-year NFL career, he played for the St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Houston Texans after being chosen by the Rams in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

After retiring from playing, Lewis transitioned into coaching. In 2019, he served as the assistant athletic director of football/player development at Florida International University. In 2020, he joined the Seattle Seahawks as a defensive line coach, where he worked until 2023.

Lewis joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a defensive analyst in March 2023. He was promoted to defensive line coach in July 2024, replacing Sal Sunseri. In 2025, he took on the role of defensive line coach at the University of Miami, bringing his extensive experience to the Hurricanes' coaching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place