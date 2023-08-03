Why are many Iowa State football players being charged? Alleged betting scandal triggers internal 'Cyclone' at university

Several members of the Iowa State Cyclones, including starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers, have been charged in an illegal sports betting investigation. Dekkers, offensive lineman Dodge Sauser, former defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike and wrestler Paniro Johnson have all been charged with tampering with records.

Dekkers allegedly made 366 bets totaling $2,799. Twenty-six of those bets were on Iowa State sporting events, including a 2021 bet on the Cyclones' football game versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Dekkers was under the legal betting age of 21 years old at the time of most of the bets, and his parents, Scott and Jami Dekkers, reportedly helped him disguise his identity to sign up for a DraftKings account.

Sauser allegedly made 113 bets totaling $3,075. Twelve of those bets were on Iowa State football games.

Uwazurike, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round in 2022, allegedly made 801 bets totaling $21,300. Four of those bets were on Cyclones' football games. He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for betting on games as a rookie. Uwazurike allegedly placed 32 bets on Broncos events and players, including five bets on their games.

Johnson was the most active bettor as he allegedly placed 1,283 bets totaling $45,600. Twenty-five of those bets were on Iowa State sporting events. Johnson won the Big 12 wrestling title last year.

How will the Iowa State Cyclones replace Hunter Dekkers?

Hunter Dekkers joined the Iowa State Cyclones as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. After redshirting his true freshman season and serving as a backup in 2021, Dekkers entered the starting lineup last season. He performed well as he finished with 3,044 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 66.1% of his passes.

Dekkers has, however, announced that he will step away from the team as he deals with his legal troubles. The Cyclones do not have another quarterback on the roster with significant Division I FBS experience. Their quarterback room consists of Rocco Becht, Tanner Hughes, JJ Kohl and Wyatt Bohm.

Becht was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and attempted just seven passes as a redshirt freshman.

Hughes is a transfer quarterback who attended Butte College and threw for 25 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61.2% of his passes at the junior college level.

Kohl is a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. While he may be the future starter for the Cyclones, it is unclear how ready he will be in 2023.

Bohm is a walk-on who was unranked in the 2023 recruiting class.

