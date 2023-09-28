"Why Matthew" - Fans puzzled with Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey's USC vs. Colorado Choice for Saturday

Matthew McConaughey has been an avid Texas Longhorns fan throughout his life. One story is how the third-ranked Texas Longhorns have been in an incredible position to make a run at the College Football Playoff. However, it seems like McConaughey is jumping ship, at least for one week.

The celebrity list for this week's USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes game has been released, and one name on the list is Matthew McConaughey. It's important to note that he is part of the Colorado Buffaloes side of things and not the USC Trojans.

This is nothing new in terms of seeing celebrities flock to Boulder, Colorado as Deion Sanders has been attracting notable names all season. McConaughey will not be the only celebrity to go there, but some people are raising questions as this could have happened years ago as well.

This is something that will continue to happen. Is there any other celebrity who we are not expecting to see at a Colorado Buffaloes game soon?

Will Matthew McConaughey see a Colorado win on Saturday?

As McConaughey trades his burnt orange jersey for a black and yellow one for at least one weekend, this game is the toughest on the schedule for the Colorado Buffaloes. The eighth-ranked USC Trojans are going to be a force to be reckoned with as they lead college football with 55 points per game while also ranking third in passing yards per game.

The combination of USC coach Lincoln Riley and junior quarterback Caleb Williams has been going on for three seasons as they both joined the Trojans after being with the Oklahoma Sooners for a season together in 2020. Williams is expected to be the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and has gotten off to an incredible start as he is 75-of-101 for 1,200 yards with 15 touchdown passes without any interceptions.

Colorado is dealing with a handful of injuries heading into this game and that is going to make things a bit difficult. They are without two of their best cornerbacks as Travis Hunter is recovering from a lacerated liver while Cormani McClain, the top-ranked cornerback in the 2023 class, has not seen the field much due to a lack of preparation.

The offense for the Buffaloes needs to figure out how to keep Shedeur Sanders upright as the quarterback has been sacked 22 times in four games. This will be a huge test but USC should walk away with the win here.