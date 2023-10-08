Why did Max Johnson leave LSU for Texas A&M? Reason behind QB's transfer to the Aggies explored

Max Johnson started his college football career at LSU. The quarterback was a four-star prospect when he committed to the Tigers and was seen as a future at Baton Rouge after arriving at Baton Rouge in 2020. Notably, he started two games as a freshman.

Johnson was named the starting quarterback for LSU in his sophomore season. He played 12 games, throwing for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions in 2021. However, he made the decision to transfer to Texas A&M ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Earlier this year, Johnson addressed the media and explained his choice to depart from Baton Rouge in favor of College Station. He emphasized the importance of his relationship with coach Jimbo Fisher in his decision to team up with the Aggies in his junior season.

“Well, there’s a lot that went into consideration, with me and my family. I had about 15 days to make that decision, and you know, Coach Fisher was a big part of it, having a great team, a great offense and a great defense as well.

“So back in eighth grade, I actually went to one of his football camps, and that’s kind of how I started my relationship with him, and being recruited by him when he was at Florida State. When he came here, that’s kind of when it transferred over.”

Can Max Johnson steer Texas A&M to success this season?

Following the season-ending injury of Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman, the starting job returns to Max Johnson who had lost it in 2022 as a result of injury. Weigman had suffered a foot injury in the Week 4 games against Auburn.

The Aggies have started the season brilliantly, winning four of their five games so far. However, a great responsibility now rests on the shoulder of Max Johnson, as he gets the chance to live up to the hype around him. Evidently, the quarterback knows what he needs:

“I think just consistency, understanding the offense, and making great decisions. Knowing when to take that shot and, also, when to check it down. I think being able to lead, lead others in a great way, make others around me better.”

It remains to be seen what Max Johnson achieves at Texas A&M this season. The quarterback notably did well in his sophomore season as a starter at LSU, showcasing he has what it takes to take charge of the Aggies offense brilliantly.