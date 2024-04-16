Why was Michigan’s Denard Robinson arrested? All we know about the former QB’s Ann Arbor arrest

Denard Robinson had an iconic career as a member of the Michigan Wolverines, in which he received several awards, including being named a first-team All-American. After spending four seasons in the NFL and one in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, he began his coaching career as an offensive analyst and assistant to the special teams coordinator at Jacksonville University.

After spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars as both an offensive quality control coach and college scouting assistant, Robinson returned to his alma mater in 2022 where he was named the assistant director of player personnel of the Wolverines.

The former standout quarterback found himself in legal trouble early on Monday morning, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. McMann reported that Robinson was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, saying:

"Robinson, 33, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the corner of East Eisenhower Parkway and South State Street in Ann Arbor, department spokesman Chris Page confirmed in an email. Charges are pending a toxicology report, Page said."

He added:

"The incident took place less than two miles from Schembechler Hall, the football team’s on-campus home base, and less than a week before Michigan is set to host its annual spring football game on Saturday. A Michigan team spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment."

Denard Robinson is the second Wolverines staffer to be arrested for driving under the influence. Newly hired defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Ann Arbor, Michigan on March 16th. He resigned five days later after toxicology reports showed that his blood alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit.

Will Denard Robinson remain in his role with the Michigan Wolverines?

The Michigan Wolverines are in the midst of a transition from Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore after the former returned to the NFL, where he accepted a head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers. While the program has yet to publicly comment on Denard Robinson's arrest, his future with the Wolverines could be determined by the results of his toxicology report.

Although he has more leeway with the university than Greg Scruggs, Robinson could be forced into resignation or a reduced role. It is also possible that the results of his toxicology report clear him of any wrongdoing as was the case in 2016 when he was found asleep in a partially submerged vehicle.

