Why is the National Championship on a Monday?

The National Championship is undoubtedly the biggest game in the world of college football and is always highly anticipated every year. However, it's played on a day that appears awkward for such a big sporting event.

The college football national title game has, over the years, been played on a Monday. This is a culture that has grown prominent in the landscape despite the fact that most college football regular season games are played on Saturdays.

So, why is the national title game played on a Monday? The main reason behind staging the college football title game on a Monday is to avoid a scheduling clash with the more established NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

If it's played on Saturday, it's likely to clash with the NFL Wild Card Saturday, which commences the league’s playoffs schedule.

Michigan came out victorious in the Rose Bowl

The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 has a role to play in this. In 1961, Congress enacted a law designed to safeguard the audience of college football. This legislation prohibited the NFL from broadcasting games on Saturdays for a significant portion of the football season.

However, the law does not cover the college football postseason. Scheduling the championship game on a Monday gives the opportunity to reach a larger audience without clashing with the NFL schedules. That makes more marketing sense for the college football landscape.

Where is the National Championship game in 2024?

Washington won the Sugar Bowl

The 2024 National Championship game is on Jan. 8 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It will decide the national champion of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision for the 2023 season.

The highly anticipated game will feature No. 1 Michigan, the Big Ten champion and emerged victorious in the Rose Bowl, and No. 2 Washington, who ruled the Pac-12 Conference and came out victorious in the Sugar Bowl.

This matchup is a rematch of the 1992 Rose Bowl and will be broadcast live to national audiences on ESPN.

Who won the national championship in the last five years?

Season Winners Opponents Scores 2022 Georgia TCU 65-7 2021 Georgia Alabama 33-18 2020 Alabama Ohio State 54-22 2019 LSU Clemson 42-25 2018 Clemson Alabama 44-16