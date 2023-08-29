Why was Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert arrested? Setting a timeline of events and what we know so far

Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested Tuesday morning by the Lincoln Police Department on the allegation of burglary at a vape shop in Lincoln. He was subsequently booked into the Lancaster County Jail, according to the online jail record.

The burglary occurred at SJ's Liquor and Vape Shop near 27th and O Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Gilbert was allegedly seen carrying a bag containing products worth $1,672 from the store after shattering the glass door with a large cement chunk from the parking lot.

According to an AP report, the police received a report of a break-in at the store and found Gilbert walking toward the exit with the bag. Police officials have said that the damage to the store amounted to an estimate of $650.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arik Gilbert, a former five-star prospect, transferred to Nebraska from Georgia this offseason and was expected to play a vital role for the Cornhuskers in 2023. However, the arrest has now placed his season in doubt following two seasons behind Brock Bowers in the Bulldogs’ depth chart.

Expand Tweet

The tight end is yet to receive an eligibility clearance to play for Nebraska. After filing a waiver, Gilbert is awaiting an NCAA decision on his eligibility for the 2023 college football season. The burglary incident could now hinder a positive response.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said earlier this month that the program is working to ensure Arik Gilbert can play for the Cornhuskers this season.

"I'm just going to be really disappointed if he doesn't get it. (He's) the most deserving young man. If he doesn't get it, they shouldn't even have the waiver. The NCAA should not even have the waiver if he doesn't get it. But there's a lot of parties involved. There's a lot of entities out there that don't always have people's best interest at heart."

Expand Tweet

Arik Gilbert's college football career so far

Since committing to LSU in 2020 as one of the most highly regarded tight end prospects in modern recruiting history, Arik Gilbert's collegiate journey has been marked by turbulence. He has unfortunately not been able to meet up with the hype around him at high school.

In his freshman season in college football as part of the Tigers team, Gilbert managed to secure 35 receptions, accumulating 368 yards and scoring two touchdowns. This earned him the Freshmen All-SEC honors, setting the stage for him in college football.

Since then, he has barely made any appearances following his 2021 transfer back home to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. The hope was for him to relaunch his career at Nebraska in 2023; however, what’s next for him in college football after the burglary incident is unknown.