Why did Percy Harvin quit football? Unveiling the injury-riddled career of the former Gators star

Percy Harvin went from being the wonder kid of the NFL to somewhat of a mystery. His career was eclipsed by injuries.

Harvin belonged to the Tim Tebow era, almost managing to steal the limelight from him at one point. He could've achieved much more. However, with retirement at 28 and a failed return in 2020, what led to the fall of the Gators star?

In focus: Injury-riddled career of Percy Harvin

Harvin made his first retirement in 2016, because of chronic knee and hip ailments as the key reasons. After his successful run at multiple teams including the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, his startling retirement left the fans aghast.

Harvin, however, came out of retirement to play for the Buffalo Bills again. He played two games before sliding into a second retirement due to migraines.

Attempting another comeback, he announced he was in better shape and ready to step back in the 2020 season.

However, no team signed him. His appearance in the Netflix documentary "Untold" is expected to shed more light on the turmoils of his NFL journey.

Exploring the illustrious career of the former Gators' WR Harvin

Percy Harvin's journey encompassed a series of intriguing chapters.

His career began with Urban Meyer and the University of Florida, winning two BCS national championships in a remarkable three-year run.

His unique achievement of securing 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a single game made him a sensation.

Transitioning to the NFL, he was selected by Minnesota Vikings as the 22nd pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He excelled in various roles, registering impressive stats.

In 2011, he reached career highs in receptions, receiving yards, rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Harvin ultimately retired, marred by a string of injuries that punctuated his electrifying yet injury-laden career.

