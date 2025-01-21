Why did Quinshon Judkins leave Ole Miss? Closer look at Ohio State RB's decision

Running back Quinshon Judkins is making quite a show at the CFP Championship Game. Midway through the third quarter, the Ole Miss transfer had scored three touchdowns for the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also added a spectacular 70-yard run to set up that third score.

The junior back has been solid all year for the Buckeyes with 960 and 12 touchdowns while splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson. He also caught 20 passes for 140 yards and another score through the air.

Before the title game, Judkins had already made an impact in the CFP, scoring twice in games against Tennessee and Texas, while running for 85 yards in the win over Oregon.

The Judkins-Henderson tandem has allowed the Buckeyes to keep the pressure on opposing defenses on the ground, opening options for Ohio State to stretch the field with their talented wideouts.

While Quinshon Judkins has been spectacular, he only joined the Buckeyes for this season after spending his first couple of years down in Oxford. But why did he leave the Ole Miss Rebels who also had a College Football Playoff contender?

Why did Quinshon Judkins transfer to Ohio State

About a year ago, Quinshon Judkins was the top running back in the transfer portal. The Pike Road, Alabama native had a productive first two seasons with the Rebels. He ran for 1,567 yards and 16 scores in 2022, earning CBS Freshman of the Year honors.

In his sophomore year, he ran for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, he sought a better chance to play for a national championship team.

“In simple terms, I want to win a national championship. You want to come where there are the best players, the best players, the best fan base on the national level of college football. Everybody here wants to win. Everybody here is going to push you to be your best self. Everybody here wants to be their best self, so why not go to Ohio State?” Quinshon Judkins told The Columbus Dispatch

There were also rumors that the running back wanted a larger NIL deal. According to On3, Judkins had a $535,000 NIL valuation and would have been looking for a better deal in 2024.

On the other hand, Ole Miss struggled on the ground, with Henry Parrish Jr. leading the team with 678 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While his year at Columbus hasn’t been as productive statistically, he has been a key contributor for the Buckeyes, who are closing in on their ninth national championship.

