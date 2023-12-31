"Why SEC teams so weird": CFB fans stunned by Lane Kiffin’s strange Twitter escapade with a Penn State fan who allegedly turned out to be his staff

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has gained a reputation in college football for the extra entertainment he adds to the game. He's grown to become one of the most lovable characters in the landscape.

However, the Rebels are amid an impersonation controversy ahead of the Peach Bowl matchup against Penn State. It’s been alleged that they’ve been involved in creating bulletin board material through a burner X (formerly Twitter) account that impersonated a Penn State fan.

Ole Miss staffer Ray Fisher was reportedly discovered to be behind an account that posted many provocative tweets before the bowl game. An in-depth investigation using the social media platform's "forgot password" feature allegedly uncovered the email address linked to Fisher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Making matters worse for the Rebels, it appears Lane Kiffin reposted a tweet from the alleged fake account.

Expand Tweet

The revelation has caught the attention of several college football fans who are disappointed by the idea of impersonating opposition supporters.

"Why SEC teams so weird," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ole Miss or Lane Kiffin are yet to comment on the allegations.

Will Lane Kiffin secure his second bowl win at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin took over at Ole Miss in 2020 and has qualified for bowl games in all his seasons at the program. While Kiffin won his first bowl game with the Rebels, he's lost the last two.

Peach Bowl Football

Following a 5-5 record in the 2020 season, which was disrupted by COVID-19, Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to a win in the Outback Bowl. He would lose the Sugar Bowl in 2021 and the Texas Bowl in 2022. What becomes of the coach in the Peach Bowl is to be seen.

This is Kiffin’s second appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl game following the Sugar Bowl appearance in 2021. While he lost to Baylor then, the former Florida Atlantic coach will be out to win this one.

Penn State chasing history in the Peach Bowl

Penn State is pursuing history, aiming to become the first college football team to win every New Year's Six bowl game. Their upcoming appearance in the Peach Bowl marks the program's first in this particular bowl and the 16th overall in a New Year's Six bowl game.

The Peach Bowl matchup between Ole Miss and Penn State is anticipated to be an exciting contest on Saturday. The game marks the first-ever meeting between the two schools in college football, and both will be ready to secure bragging rights.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season