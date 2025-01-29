Why did Sherrone Moore delete his texts to Connor Stalions? Michigan HC breaks silence on the situation

Sherrone Moore's Michigan is set to battle with the NCAA concerning the allegations leveled against the Wolverines in the sign-stealing scandal from the 2023 season. These allegations are centered around former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions.

Moore, who was the then-Michigan offensive coordinator before he took over as coach, was also found to have deleted 52 text messages in a chat with Stalions.

The date when Moore erased the texts was on the same day that media reports claimed that Stalions had been capturing play-calling signals from future opponents. The Michigan coach recently gave his reasons as to why he deleted his chat with Moore.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So, (I) deleted all the information — all Connor, on my personal phone,” Moore said in Michigan’s response, via Yahoo Sports. “And it wasn’t to hide anything, it was just that — I was just extremely angry of, you know, the type of person that would do that to this program and these kids.”

Trending

Stalions resigned from his role on Nov. 3, 2023, when the NCAA began an investigation into the scandal. Furthermore, then-Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final four games by the Big Ten.

Michigan went on to win the national title while going on an undefeated run in the season, but the controversy took some gloss off the triumph. The Wolverines are still fighting against the allegations and it appears they don't plan to stop anytime soon.

Sherrone Moore leads Michigan to a rather underwhelming 2024 season

Michigan Wolverines HC Sherrone Moore - Source: Imagn

While many were keen to see how Sherrone Moore fared in his first year as Michigan's coach, the Wolverines looked unsettled during the 2024 season.

Michigan finished with an 8-5 record, failing to qualify for the College Football Playoff and automatically missing the chance to defend its national title. The Wolverines did, however, get a win over arch-rival Ohio State in the regular season, and even beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Moore will want to improve his Michigan team in the offseason so that the Wolverines can return to competing for major honors in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback