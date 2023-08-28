Why are Stanford and Cal not interested in Pac-12 expansion? ACC expansion rumors get intense as Pac-4 gets snub from West coast biggies

The Pac-12 is on the verge of falling apart entirely, and the future of the conference will likely come down to the decisions of the Stanford Cardinal and California Bears. The two programs have been in talks with the ACC, with many under the impression that a move is imminent.

The Atlantic Coast Conference recently voted on expansion, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who reported that they were one vote short of approval, tweeting:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, the schools would only earn about $10 million per year by remaining in the Pac-12. Mandel tweeted:

"IF the Pac-4 stays put, expands, here’s a potential lineup (on-field/academics). Stanford, Cal, Ore St, Wazzu, SDSU, Boise St, Fresno St, SMU, Tulane, Rice. Probably around $10M/yr. TV. Likely gets fifth CFP auto berth most yrs. No east coast travel. Wait until ‘25 for MWC teams"

The lack of funds, combined with the lack of a long-term media rights deal, has made it difficult to envision a path in which the Pac-12 is rebuilt. While the Cardinal and Bears may not receive a full share in the ACC, they will likely receive a larger amount, while also having the ability to have their games televised nationally.

Washington State Cougars president hoping to rebuild Pac-12

The Pac-12 is on the verge of falling apart altogether. Washington State Cougars president Kirk Schulz recently spoke with Enrique Cerna, sharing that he is hoping to prevent that.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared his comments, tweeting:

"Washington State president Kirk Schulz tells @enriquecerna, WSU has 3 options: join Mountain West, join AAC or rebuild Pac-12. 'The third option would be to sort of reconstitute or rebuild the Pac – I'll say Pac-X right now, there's 4 members left, but that could change literally w/in hours,' Schulz said. 'And so I think each of those we're pursuing in a parallel pathway & we want to evaluate what's going to be best for WSU.'"

While Washington State may hope to rebuild the Pac-12, the future of the conference will likely be determined by the Stanford Cardinal and California Bears. The ACC is having ongoing discussions about adding the two programs.