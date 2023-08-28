Steve Spurrier had an impeccable record leading the Florida Gators before taking an unexpected turn.

Dubbed "Coach Superior" or the "Head Ball Coach," Spurrier took a daring leap in 2001, forsaking a $2.1 million annual contract and the stability of his college coaching career to coach the then-Washington Redskins.

His intentions of leaving were unclear at the time even after the departure was confirmed.

Decoding Steve Spurrier's choice to leave college football

This wasn't the first time Spurrier had considered the idea. In 1995, he came close to joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, his historical loss to Tennessee stands out, triggering Spurrier's departure from CFB.

The 2001 matchup marked the end of Spurrier's commendable coaching record of 8-4 against the Vols. The Florida Gators were ranked No. 2. They were poised to secure a spot in the BCS national championship game at the Rose Bowl.

The game escalated in a way that no one thought. Victory slipped through their fingers against sixth-ranked Tennessee. The 34-32 loss became the definitive factor that left Spurrier with no choice but to leave the Gators.

The remarkable performance of Tennessee running back Travis Stephens stood out. He powered through an astonishing 226 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Spurrier's daring spirit: NFL stint and college triumphs

After Steve Spurrier's Florida departure, he entered the NFL with the Washington Redskins. He notched a 12-20 record in two NFL seasons until 2004. He returned to the college sports landscape in 2004, igniting South Carolina's football scene. The Gamecocks secured five bowl victories under Steve Spurrier.

In 2012, he became the winningest coach in South Carolina history. Spurrier resigned in 2015, concluding with an 86-49 record. He went 122-27-1 at Florida, with the school's first national championship, (and 20-13-1 at Duke). He also had a successful run in the 1980s with the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits.

Spurrier has been loved and hated, but the undeniable consensus is if there's someone who could make the record as high, it is Steve Superior.