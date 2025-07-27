  • home icon
  "Why tf you go there?" "Get ready to learn 2-10": Fans react as 4-star recruit commits to Mike Norvell's Florida Stateover Georgia and Ohio State

By Maliha
Published Jul 27, 2025 11:36 GMT
NCAA Football: Clemson at Florida State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Clemson at Florida State - Source: Imagn

Fans reacted as four-star interior offensive lineman Da’Ron Parks committed to Florida State on Saturday.

The 2026 class recruit chose Mike Norvell's program over Ohio State, Auburn and Georgia.

“Just a kid from WV going to Tally, GO NOLES🍢🍢," Parks told Rivals Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.
However, some fans slammed Parks' choice, especially following Florida State’s poor performance in the 2024 season, where the Seminoles finished 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the ACC.

"Why tf you go there??," one exclaimed.
"Get ready to learn 2-10, and Mike Norvell buyout," a fan wrote.
"Poor decision young man," another added.

Park is the No. 1 recruit in West Virginia and the No. 37 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Some fans credited FSU coaching staff for this massive recruitment win.

"Georgia lockered. Becoming an every day thing," a fan wrote.
"Auburn hates to see FSU. Just gets owned everytime," one wrote.
"Osu stuffed again," a person added.

Parks is listed as an interior lineman, but the expectation is that he will transition to offensive tackle at the college level. He played his junior season at Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida and plans to finish his senior year at Nitro High School in Nitro, West Virginia.

Da’Ron Parks shares the reasons behind his commitment to Florida State

Florida State has been actively recruiting Da’Ron Parks since offering him a scholarship on June 23, 2023. Mike Norvell and his staff welcomed him for an official visit on June 13.

With Parks now committed, FSU’s 2026 recruiting class grows to 22 players, placing them No. 14 in the nation. In an interview with Noles247, the West Virginia native shared what solidified his decision:

"With Florida State, whenever I looked at it and I was like, why would I go to Florida State? There was literally nothing for me to say. When me and my parents sat down and talked about hey, what's the reasons you wouldn't go here? There was like no reason. That's why."

Parks becomes the fourth interior offensive lineman in FSU’s 2026 class, joining Jakobe Green, Luke Francis and Michael Ionata. The Seminoles' this cycle is headlined by five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, who committed on July 6.

