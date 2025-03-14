"Why wouldn't they?": CFB fans react to Dan Lanning's spring game decision

While many teams have decided to skip the traditional spring game, Dan Lanning's Oregon is not one of them. The Ducks coach made it clear on Thursday when he told The Oregonian that the school would hold a spring game in 2025.

Saying it is the "best way" for the team to "get better," Lanning said:

“For me it’s the right way to cap off the spring. As long as I’m here we’ll be doing spring games.”

Some fans were seemingly puzzled as to why the Ducks wouldn't hold a spring game.

"Wow that’s f**king huge news lol," said another.

"Why wouldn’t they, if they lose someone they’ll just go get someone with all that money," pointed out one fan.

Others said Oregon could take the risk of injuring its players because of the NIL backing it has.

"Only cuz they got Nike money," said one fan

"If I had an endless supply of NIL I’m sure I’d say this too," claimed another.

However, others did support Dan Lanning's decision.

"Dan Lanning W," praised a fan.

In recent weeks, several programs like Alabama and Ohio State have put into question the possibility of holding a spring game. Other programs, like Nebraska and Texas, have outright discarded the possibility of holding a spring game.

What is Dan Lanning's reasoning for holding a spring game?

For Dan Lanning, the spring game is as much for the players as for the fans. When speaking to The Oregonian, the coach highlighted the environment that the spring game brings to the campus.

"We're absolutely gonna have a spring game and play football, I think that's a great opportunity to create, you know, Autzen is one of those places we have a spring game," Lanning said. "It's a game day environment, creating that environment for those players, the competition that exists in that, and the fans, what they bring to that, I think, is a huge piece."

The Ducks' spring game is set for April 26, a day after the spring transfer portal window closes. Oregon's goal in 2025 is to win the national championship. In 2024, it won the Big Ten title in its first season in the conference but fell in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal against Ohio State, the eventual national champion.

